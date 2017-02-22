 
 

Terpon To Transform Adult Cam Video Industry To Virtual Reality

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 3:00am CST | by

 

Terpon to Transform Adult Cam Video Industry to Virtual Reality
Swiss startup Terpon developed a 3D VR camera system for individual adult video makers.

There is a vast amount of adult videos on the internet that is produced every day from individuals. Swiss startup Terpon is taking these video makers in the 3D fully immersive virtual reality world. Terpon is making the transition to 3D VR video affordable for individual adult video producers.

The company just announced a seven figure investment and the launch of its 3D-VR 3K resolution Hermes webcam and 3D-VR 4K Artemis webcam for the adult camming industry, which are currently available for pre-order and will ship in April.

This month, to kick start its emergence in the industry, Terpon will be providing 1,000 free 3D-VR webcams to top independent cam models.

The company employs a business strategy with intentions of utilizing the adult camming industry as a catalyst for its eventual emergence into the mainstream marketplace. They compare their approach with the DVDs and VHS strategy with adult entertainment, which paved the way for their emergence into the mainstream).

Unlike competitors, who sell high-priced 3D-VR devices, Terpon rents its 3D-VR cameras for less than $30/month. Customers are provided with free 24/7 tech support and entitled to a free upgrade every time a newer version of their camera is released. This ensures customers always have the latest and greatest camera at their disposal.

Since adult virtual reality experiences are primarily front facing, Terpon's 3D-VR cameras feature stereoscopic synchronized modules with up to a 200° dynamic field of view and a 360° optional background scan.

The cameras stream 2D and 3D video simultaneously and are well-suited for very low latency real-time platforms, with a set of embedded stereo microphones as part of a simple plug-and-play USB device that is optimized for either PC or Mac.  

"The adult industry has always been an early adopter of digital technologies, with many companies cutting their teeth in the space, launching innovative technologies that ultimately breakthrough into the mainstream market – and virtual reality is no different," said Jean-Claude Artonne, CEO, Terpon.  "We intend to use our new 3D-VR cameras to help our strategic partners capture a large portion of the market share in the live digital entertainment sector of the adult industry and transition customers toward our upcoming community marketplace to be launched in the coming months that will feature a wide variety of proprietary devices and a carefully curated inventory of the highest quality third party products.  We're thrilled to announce the launch of our 3D-VR high-resolution cameras, which will drastically improve the overall camming experience, and our partners' funding, which validates our dedicated approach."

Terpon partners pursued ample strategic funding to ensure the mass production of its cameras and will also allocate the funds to fully support the manufacturing of its 3D-VR cameras with a global marketing and sales effort to fuel its expansion beyond the virtual reality and augmented reality marketplace with a wide set of devices that are now in development.  Before the end of 2017, Terpon intends to become the best-known name in virtual reality webcam device manufacturing worldwide.

Fans of VR adult movies can check out a demonstration video on Youtube (latex fetish, NSFW).

