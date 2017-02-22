Brightest, Furthest Pulsar Ever Found in the Universe

ESA's XMM-Newton detected a pulsar that’s a remain of a massive star much brighter than we think. This is also one of the distant pulsars with a light travelling 50 million light years before it was discovered byXMM-Newton.

Scientists explain that these pulsars are magnetized and spinning stars that create regular radiation pulses in the form of two beams near cosmos. When aligned with earth, the beams become lighthouse beacon that seems to flash when it rotates. The pulsars used to be massive stars that exploded due to supernova when they ended. After dying the objects became small and dense stellar corpses.

The detected x-ray is the brightest being detected so far, like 10 times brighter than before. The pulsar emits energy just like the sun releases in 3.5 years.

XMM-Newton detected the object many times in 13 years as a result of its systematic search for pulsars. Same signal was detected in NASA's Nustar archive data that also gave more information.

Before this discovery, only black holes were considered so luminous, but these are different as such regular pulsations are neutron stars’ fingerprints, said Gian Luca Israel, from INAF-Osservatorio Astronomica di Roma, Italy, lead author of the paper that published in Science.

The data also showed that Pulsars’ spin rate also changed from 1.43 s per rotation in 2003 to 1.13 s in 2014. Gian Luca said that only neutron star can remain compact when rotating. Such a bright object has become very challenging, because its 1000 times than the maximum for such a fast neutron star, said Gian

Scientists believe that the pulsar must have a complex magnetic field near it that’s what made it so bright even while rotating. This is a unique discovery for such a distant and bright object; and it has added a new record for XMM-Newton. The object has also changed scientists’ perception of these objects, said Norbert Schartel, ESA's XMM-Newton project scientist.