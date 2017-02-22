India's Only Live Volcano In Barren Island Is Active Again

An island of India has a volcano on it that has become active once again. The mountain forced out lava and plumes of dark smoke from its bowels.

Termed Barren Island, this is a sparsely populated piece of land surrounded by water on the eastern coastline of the nation. The volcano had been a sleeping giant since the past century and a half. Then in 1991, it showed the first signs of activity.

Ever since then, this volcano has been active time after time. Major flash points took place in 1995 and 2005. In the final days of January 2017, scientists observed ash spewing from the mouth of the volcano, according to CNN.

This was during the AM hours. Later on bright red lava was ejected from the maw of the volcano. This lava went slithering down the slopes and sides of the volcano near the time when the evening cast its twilight shadows. The outbursts lasted approximately five to ten minutes in their duration.

The recent outbursts were much smaller than the activity that took place in 1991 and 1995. The group of scientists observed the volcanic island from a distance of one nautical mile.

They did not dare to go any closer since it may have proven to be a hazardous move. Soil and water was taken from the surroundings. Coal-like material was also among the stuff that got collected from the vicinity of the volcano.

The authorities are looking forward to observing the volcanic activity on a long term basis. As for the team of scientists, they want to get a better bird’s eye view of the island.