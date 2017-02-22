Soyuz Launches to International Space Station for Russian Supply

The site of the launch pad was in Kazakhstan. It was snowing when the Russian Soyuz booster took off for the empyrean heights.

It had on board some 6000 pounds worth of propellant fuel, water and other odds and ends of equipment for the ISS. The booster shot off into the sky just hours before a SpaceX cargo mission was expected to bank at the site.

These cargo missions are the first ones since Russia’s Progress and SpaceX’s Dragon supply ships were put on hold after a string of failures and accidents.

The current Soyuz rocket went up into the atmosphere and soon became a dot in the sky. The four booster rockets were shed one after the other a little while into the flight, according to Spaceflightnow.

The Russian technicians have been especially careful this time around that nothing goes wrong. That is why they checked and rechecked the mechanical components of the spacecraft. It has been ensured that no defects or flaws exist in the present mission.

This launch mission is the last time a Soyuz spacecraft will fly off into the sky. These Soyuz spacecrafts were very efficient yet unwieldy vessels used by the Russians in their quest to reach the stars.

Over 800 trips have been made up until now with these Soyuz booster spacecrafts. Among some of the supplies on board the Soyuz spacecraft are: spare parts, comestibles, wearable stuff and last but not least experimental equipment.

Space is a field that still largely remains unexplored. In the future, mankind will cooperate to extend its missions to Mars, other planets of the solar system and maybe even farther regions of deep space.