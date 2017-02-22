South Korean Women will be First to Have Average Life Expectancy Above 90 Years by 2030

A group of researchers analyzed lifespans in 35 developed nations. By the time 2030 will arrive, the small discrepancy between the ages of men and women will be bridged.

There will be issues that will crop up though. These include pension problems and the dilemma of senescence care. The South Koreans come out on top in these matters.

Their females live the longest. Also their level of equality is enviable. Besides this, nutrition-wise and education-wise, they are the best of people to live amongst if you want to reach a ripe old age without the concomitant diseases and aches and pains.

South Korea also has low rates of obesity and the people seldom get high blood pressure. One of the highlights of the information that got compiled was that Japan, which was once the home to the oldest people in the world, has slipped from its high standards.

While currently, the ranking for oldest females still exists among the Japanese, pretty soon this accolade will be given to the South Koreans and the French. Japanese males will also be demoted from the fourth in longevity status in the world to the 11th.

As for the greatest nation on the earth (the USA), it will have the poorest stakes in life expectancy by the year 2030. There is furthermore a lot of inequality in the United States.

It happens to be the only advanced industrialized country without a health insurance system. Also the heights of adults have stopped growing in the US.

In the past, men lived lives of greater risk-taking and also engaged in unhealthy activities. This caused them to die off ten years earlier than women, according to BBC.

Yet today this gap is being bridged. That is because the females have started smoking, drinking and engaging in reckless driving and crime alongside their male counterparts.

If you happen to be above 65 years of age, your chances of living to a ripe old age are automatically increased. This study, published in the journal Lancet, was unique in that the methods used to tabulate the results were similar to the ways that the weather is forecast by the meteorological experts.

Many math models were combined to elicit the resultant data. Smoking, obesity and disease rates were included in the raw input for this study.