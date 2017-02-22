 
 

Same-Sex Marriage Legalization Reduces Teen Suicide Rate

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 7:23am CST | by

 

Getty Images
  • Legalization of Gay Marriage linked to Reduction in Teen Suicide Rate
 

The legalization of gay marriage has been linked to a marked reduction in the teen suicide rate.

The allowance of same-sex marriage in many states of the US has led to a decrease in teenage suicide rates. This is especially so among high school students. Also gay, lesbian and bisexual teenagers showed an even greater reduction in their tendencies to harm themselves or take their own lives.

Over 134,000 fewer adolescents killed themselves or attempted to kill themselves per year thanks to this liberalization in sexual folkways and mores. 

Those states which legalized gay marriage happened to reap the rewards of less and less young people killing themselves. In comparison, those states which still held gay marriage to be illegal had higher rates of teen suicide.

It was a Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage in 2015 under the Obama Administration that brought about this new era in the ongoing sexual revolution.

Thus we see that social law has an effect on behavior. The thing is that permitting gay marriage reduces some of the stigma associated with being a homosexual, lesbian or bisexual. This leads to less gay-bashing and also homophobia is significantly slashed in its cultural levels. 

While not all teens are in a hurry to get married in a same-sex manner, the lessened pressure on them to conform to heterosexual standards means that they don’t face a high stress situation in coming out of the closet (so to say).

Equal rights have a wonderful way of bringing out the chill-out factor among the hoi polloi. People tend to show a relaxation in affirming those brutal things called ideals and they begin to show optimism for the future times.

Those teens who used to get stressed out and kill themselves in the past due to their sexual orientation can now relax and take it easy. It is not the end of the world even if they happen to be gay, lesbian or bisexual.   

Same-sex marriages lead to the relegation of rights to those who exist on the margins. That means by its very nature that the whole of society becomes more tolerant and open-minded.

Also public discussion regarding LGBTQ rights can take place on a serious and sober level. This liberal and enlightened atmosphere appears to allow some breathing space to many members of society who do not have the sexual orientation that the majority seem to possess.

Adolescence is a time of storm and stress. Hormones are raging and to merely survive is a miracle in itself. So the burden on teens is lessened via the liberalization of sex and gender policies.  

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

