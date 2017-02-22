 
 

Samsung India Service Commercial Gets 100 Million Views On YouTube

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 8:11am CST

 

Samsung India Service Commercial Gets 100 Million Views on YouTube
 

Watch the incredibly emotional Samsung commercial below.

Samsung India's campaign film "SamsungService" has become the highest-viewed advertising video in the 'Consumer Electronics and Smartphones' category worldwide, garnering over 100 million YouTube views.

The video has also become the highest-viewed advertising video on YouTube across all categories in India.

Samsung India's service campaign 'We'll Take Care of You, Wherever You Are' showcases the journey of a young Samsung engineer on his way to provide services in a remote village in India, highlighting Samsung's vision of creating relationships with its consumers.

The video has also garnered over 224,000 consumer engagements on various social media platforms.

In October last year, Samsung India launched customer services in both urban and rural India by augmenting its service network with 535 service vans. 

Samsung India Service

When it comes to relationships, distances don't matter. We will take care of you, wherever you are. That’s why Samsung Service (SVC) vans go to every corner of the country to ensure that we are with you when you need us. With 535 Samsung customer service (SVC) vans and more than 3,000 Samsung service (SVC) points across India, we are just a call away. Simply Dial our customer support centre 1800 40 SAMSUNG (7267864) and get help anywhere in India. #SamsungCares #SamsungService.

This video shows a story of how a young Samsung Engineer undaunted by rough terrain, attends to a customer complaint in a remote hilly area. His efforts help bring up smiles on the faces of a group of children, for whom their Samsung Television is the medium to celebrate their special moment.

