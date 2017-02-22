 
 

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery To The International Space Station

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 9:09am CST

 

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery to the International Space Station
NASA
  • SpaceX Dragon Capsule lifted off to ISS on Wednesday, Feb 22.
 

SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Waved Off its Planned Rendezvous with ISS for Today

On February 22, SpaceX Dragon cargo waved off its planned rendezvous with the ISS at 3.25 a.m. EST. The spacecraft will have another rendezvous mission in 24 hrs.

NASA stated that the cargo delivery is cancelled as the "onboard computers triggered the abort after recognizing an incorrect value in data about the location of the space station."

According to SpaceX the spacecraft is in good shape and crew on space station is also safe and secured. Dragon will have another rendezvous mission on Thursday morning. NASA TV coverage will start at 4.am and grapple will be around 6 am, and installation will be covered at 8 a.m.

The Dragon took 3 tons of supplies to ISS that delayed due to a glitch of navigation software. The cargo will now arrive on Thursday. The spacecraft was 1200 meters from the ISS at the time of the glitch, said NASA official Rob Navias.

He also said that both astronauts and cosmonauts are safe, and SpaceX engineers will correct the navigation software that will help Dragon carry 5500 lbs. of supplies to ISS on Thursday.

On Feb. 19, the Dragon lifted off to ISS with falcon 9 of SpaceX launched from NASA's pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. It is SpaceX’s tenth cargo mission to ISS. The delay of 24 hours did not affect the mission and its science experiments. The spacecraft will have several science experiments during its mission.

Dragon will soon reach ISS and will be captured by robotic arm at 6 a.m. EST on Thursday. NASA will broadcast this mission at 4.am. 

Another cargo launch also happened  by A Russian Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, i.e. Progress 66 with 3 tons of  supply for ISS crew. After the loss of Progress 65, Progress 66 is Russia’s first supply to ISS. 

Progress 65 got failed a few minutes after its launch on Dec 1, 2016. Progress 66 will reach space station on Feb 24 on Friday, and NASA will cover the event at 2; 45 a.m. EST.

