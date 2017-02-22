Godzilla 2 Casts Kyle Chandler as Millie Bobby Brown’s Father

Fans were excited to find out that Stranger Things’ breakthrough young actress Millie Bob Brown had signed on to play a role in her first major feature film, in the sequel of Godzilla no less.

The young actress has taken Hollywood with a fell swoop as she revealed that she is a singer, rapper and a performer as well. Her role in the movie has not been revealed yet and no one can confirm the capacity of how important Millie’s role is in the movie.

We did get to confirm one thing about her role lately and that is that Kyle Chandler will be playing the role of Millie’s character in the movie. The Firday Night Lights and Bloodline star signed on to play the character who is reportedly a scientist and the hero of the movie in some respect.

As we remember that Bryan Cranston also played a scientist in the first installment of the movie and his son played by Aaron Taylor Johnson became the hero of the movie.

Chandler has won an Emmy and received multiple nominations for his role as Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights. He currently stars on Netflix’s Bloodline, for which he has received two Emmy nominations for his role as John Rayburn.

The actor was most recently seen in Manchester by the Sea with Casey Affleck. Chandler was reportedly being offered various film deal among which he chose to go with Godzilla.

Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is directing and co-writing King of the Monsters. The movie is set to release on March 22, 2019. Legendary is producing the film while Warner Bros. will be promoting the movie as per a new deal signed between the studios.

Variety first reported about this casting news.