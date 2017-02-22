Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD Teases The Return Of Original Cast Members In Season 4 Promo

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has come a long way since the beginning. With the team going through physical, psychological, moral and inhuman ordeals, the fans have been on the journey with them.

The characters have developed from their initial somewhat innocent and direct selves to more complicated and challenged characters so much so that they have been replaced by robots.

Yes, that was the premise of the fifteenth episode ‘Self Control’ of the season 4 of the show was. Four major characters of the show were replaced by the ambitious Dr. Radcliffe’s Life Model Decoys who try to take over the base and eliminate the other operatives especially Fitz and Simmons. The episode has been deemed nearly flawless by critics as it left an impact.

However, the teaser for the next episode of the show leaves us wanting immediately more. We know that the replaced characters have been put into this alternative universe Framework by Dr. Radcliffe.

In the promo, we see the characters strapped in, and as Daisy aka closes and opens her eyes in the Framework, she is in a house where she notes a picture of herself with her former operative Grant Ward.

We all shipped them even when Grant turned to the dark side. The chemistry between them was undeniable. So, to see Brett Dalton return as Ward in the Framework has the fans jumping in delight.

The last the fans saw of Ward was as the Inhuman equivalent of God, Hive as he was defeated and vanquished. Everyone thought that that was the end of Brett Dalton on the show but the show runners have been indicating that the actor will return and we know it will be in a universe which is not real.

The promo also depicts Coulson in a classroom teaching why they fear Inhumans, Fitz is seen obscurely helping someone out of the car while Agent May is seen standing inside a building with the Hydra seal on its side.

In the end, we see the Earth revolving to reveal Hydra seal. The show is going on a hiatus and announced that it will return in April. Fans of the show and especially Grant Ward will have to wait till April to see the next episode.