Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

The luxury oriented Range Rover lineup is getting cooler than ever. Land Rover is now going to introduce the new Range Rover Velar in the Geneva motor show.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

The show will be on board from 7th March to 19th March. The prototype of Velar was spotted a number of times earlier which made sure that a new vehicle.

Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

The name Velar is derived from the Latin world “velare” which means veil. It was also used as a code name for the prototypes of the original Range Rover which was launched fifty years back. This new Velar is so much different to that of the old vehicle.

The vehicle has a sleek design and a low-profile body for a SUV. The teaser which is just revealed by company shows that it has a slight resemblance to that of Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

The vehicle will be using the aluminum intensive platform of Jaguar F-Pace. This Land Rover has been made in larger size, thus it will be a perfect competitor of BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

According to the company, the Range Rover Velar will be a great option for using for a rough terrain or an off road experience as well.

The vehicle will be formally launched at the Geneva Motor Show starting from 7th March, 2017. However major details about the Range Rover Velar will be disclosed on March 1st by the company.

We will get back with more and more information as soon as we will get our hands on some. Till then wait for the car to be officially introduced at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2017 which is just around the corner.