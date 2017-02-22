 
 

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 11:14am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut
  • Range Rover Velar Teased by Land Rover before Geneva Debut in March
 

Velar is considered an exemplary vehicle to be included in the line up

The luxury oriented Range Rover lineup is getting cooler than ever. Land Rover is now going to introduce the new Range Rover Velar in the Geneva motor show.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

The show will be on board from 7th March to 19th March. The prototype of Velar was spotted a number of times earlier which made sure that a new vehicle.

Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover.  It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

The name Velar is derived from the Latin world “velare” which means veil. It was also used as a code name for the prototypes of the original Range Rover which was launched fifty years back. This new Velar is so much different to that of the old vehicle.

The vehicle has a sleek design and a low-profile body for a SUV. The teaser which is just revealed by company shows that it has a slight resemblance to that of Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

The vehicle will be using the aluminum intensive platform of Jaguar F-Pace. This Land Rover has been made in larger size, thus it will be a perfect competitor of BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

According to the company, the Range Rover Velar will be a great option for using for a rough terrain or an off road experience as well.

The vehicle will be formally launched at the Geneva Motor Show starting from 7th March, 2017. However major details about the Range Rover Velar will be disclosed on March 1st by the company.

We will get back with more and more information as soon as we will get our hands on some. Till then wait for the car to be officially introduced at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2017 which is just around the corner.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

8 hours ago

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

14 hours ago

First Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Editions Revealed

First Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Editions Revealed

14 hours ago

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

21 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

Prehistoric Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

29 minutes ago

Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

29 minutes ago

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

37 minutes ago

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

1 hour ago

Almost 20 Percent of World&#039;s Food is Lost to Over-Eating and Waste

Almost 20 Percent of World's Food is Lost to Over-Eating and Waste

1 hour ago

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon&#039;s Vision is too Real

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon's Vision is too Real

1 hour ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

1 hour ago

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau as Writer

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau as Writer

1 hour ago

Cats Do Not Cause Mental Health Issues

Cats Do Not Cause Mental Health Issues

1 hour ago

Godzilla 2 Casts Kyle Chandler as Millie Bobby Brown’s Father

Godzilla 2 Casts Kyle Chandler as Millie Bobby Brown’s Father

2 hours ago

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery to the International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery to the International Space Station

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

8 hours ago

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

14 hours ago

First Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Editions Revealed

First Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Editions Revealed

14 hours ago

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

21 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Prehistoric Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

29 minutes ago

Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

29 minutes ago

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

37 minutes ago

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook