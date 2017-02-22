Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

Renault Sport just revealed its upcoming 2017 Formula One racing car. This car will be competing in the 2017 Formula One World Championship, the R.S.17.

Renault didn’t have a super awesome racing season last year as its racer finished third last in the race. The only vehicles that finished after the racer were of team Sauber and defunct team Manor.

This time the new car has been designed by Renault’s own engineers making it a totally new one. The car has been made from the scratch the engineers have made sure that it has all the ingredients present which are essential to win a race on Formula One Racing.

The famous driver Nico Hulkenberg from Force India has joined the team as well. His place was earlier on occupied by Kevin Magnussen who has now moved on to join Haas. The other driver of company is Jolyon Palmer.

The Renault Racer is following the new guidelines of the Formula One racing this year. According to the 2017 guidelines, the car has been given a wider stance than older models.

According to MotorAuthority, the car is 7.87 inches wider. The front, nose cone has been given a new shape and design. It is being said that it will help in aerodynamics and will also help in gaining acceleration in faster way.

Along with that it will feature massive thick tires to support the run on track. The tires will measure 305mm across at the front and 405mm at the rear.

The Renault super car will have a 1.6 liter V-6 engine which will be paired with two motor generators. Renault is not aiming really high in the championship. The team is currently looking to finish in at least best 5 at the end of season.