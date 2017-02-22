2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied

An update of C-Class is eventually coming your way. The company is aiming to bring the update so that it will give a refreshed look for the famous C-Class. The current car which is being updated was first introduced in the year 2015.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Thus according to the tradition of Mercedes we can easily expect the update to arrive in the year 2019 as the company seldom takes more than four to five years to introduce a new model or an update.

The development prototypes of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have been identified and spotted a number of times in past. However the recent spied design look smooch close to the final one.

We are not sure about the fact but it has a lot of features that can be regarded as the ones that can appear in the final developmental model, according to MotorAuthority.

The earlier prototypes that were spied on had headlights that were pretty similar to that of the latest E-class. Other than that new bumpers both on rear and front have been introduced as well. We are hoping that these are here to stay till the production model arrives.

There have been a number of updates which are made in the interior of the car as well. The special feature is that its steering wheel has been given a new design. The steering wheel will also feature a number of controls.

The updated 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have an engine that will belong to the Mercedes next generation engines. The new engines will make their first appearance in the year 2018 with S-Class.

There are loads of efficiency improvements and performance boosting factors that have been introduced in the engine. The company is also considering 6-cylinder designs for the upcoming cars.