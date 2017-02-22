 
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 11:21am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied
Credit: MotorAuthority
  • Insight into 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
 

Here are the spy shots of the upcoming 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

An update of C-Class is eventually coming your way. The company is aiming to bring the update so that it will give a refreshed look for the famous C-Class. The current car which is being updated was first introduced in the year 2015.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Thus according to the tradition of Mercedes we can easily expect the update to arrive in the year 2019 as the company seldom takes more than four to five years to introduce a new model or an update.

The development prototypes of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have been identified and spotted a number of times in past. However the recent spied design look smooch close to the final one.

We are not sure about the fact but it has a lot of features that can be regarded as the ones that can appear in the final developmental model, according to MotorAuthority.

The earlier prototypes that were spied on had headlights that were pretty similar to that of the latest E-class. Other than that new bumpers both on rear and front have been introduced as well. We are hoping that these are here to stay till the production model arrives.

There have been a number of updates which are made in the interior of the car as well. The special feature is that its steering wheel has been given a new design. The steering wheel will also feature a number of controls.

The updated 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have an engine that will belong to the Mercedes next generation engines. The new engines will make their first appearance in the year 2018 with S-Class.

There are loads of efficiency improvements and performance boosting factors that have been introduced in the engine. The company is also considering 6-cylinder designs for the upcoming cars.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

3 minutes ago

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

6 minutes ago

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

8 hours ago

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

14 hours ago

Prehistoric Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

36 minutes ago

Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

36 minutes ago

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

This Tiny Snail is an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Relief

43 minutes ago

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

1 hour ago

Almost 20 Percent of World&#039;s Food is Lost to Over-Eating and Waste

Almost 20 Percent of World's Food is Lost to Over-Eating and Waste

1 hour ago

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon&#039;s Vision is too Real

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon's Vision is too Real

1 hour ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

1 hour ago

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau as Writer

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau as Writer

1 hour ago

Cats Do Not Cause Mental Health Issues

Cats Do Not Cause Mental Health Issues

2 hours ago

Godzilla 2 Casts Kyle Chandler as Millie Bobby Brown’s Father

Godzilla 2 Casts Kyle Chandler as Millie Bobby Brown’s Father

2 hours ago

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery to the International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Aborts Cargo Delivery to the International Space Station

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

3 minutes ago

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

6 minutes ago

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

Tesla Claims its Battery Cost Goes Below $124/kWh at Gigafactory

8 hours ago

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

14 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

Renault Sport Unveils its 2017 Formula One Racer R.S.17

3 minutes ago

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Range Rover Velar Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

6 minutes ago

Prehistoric Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

Ancient Pueblo Society was Ruled by Maternal Dynasty

36 minutes ago

Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Teases the Return of Original Cast Members in Season 4 Promo

36 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook