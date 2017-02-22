 
 

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar To Debut At Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show
  • Italdesign V10 Supercar is arriving at Geneva Motor Show Next Month
 

The Italian design house has chosen the platform of Geneva to showcase its super-exclusive ‘own-brand’ V10 supercar!

Italdesign which is a famous Italian design house for vehicles is all set to showcase its new product. Italdesign was founded in the late 1960s by Giorgetto Giugiao and is not owned by Volkswagen.

The company is now all set to launch its very own first ever V10 supercar. The car was in development from the past few months and it was rumored that it will be revealed soon.

Now the company has announced it’s self that they will be doing the reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. The Geneva Motor show will start from 7th March and will be ending on 19th March this year.

Thus it’s a wait of a few days only till you will be able to see this beautifully design super car with super awesome efficiency.

The car will be offering a new marque by Italdesign which is called as Automobili Speciali. It will have a starting price of £1.3 million but we are looking towards somewhat close to £2 million after the addition of various features in the car. The personalization options will surely cost a lot in this case.

The company is aiming for this car to be a collector’s item. This is the reason that it will be a limited edition model. Only 5 units of the said car will be produced which will be sold to 5 lucky owners once they go on sale, according to AutoCar.

According to Italdesign they are looking forward to have their first finished product somewhere in the end of current year. This means that one luck person will become the owner of this car pretty soon.

It will use V10 engine which is only used by Audi R8 which is the reason that it will be rivaling the said car as well.

