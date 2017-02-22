 
 

BMW Z5 And Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 9:34pm CST

 

BMW Z5 and Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together
Credit: MotorTrend
 

Both cars were seen testing in snow loads of camo!

The new and upcoming BMW Z5 was seen testing on the snowy path in Sweden. The Z5 was not the only car which was spied testing here as it was followed by Toyota Supra as well.

It was also camouflaged but it could be seen as well. The best thing about this spied event was that it is the first time that the Z5 was seen with its top down.

The prototype of Supra looked pretty similar to that of the earlier spied prototypes. However the Z5 has shown a number of tweaks as compared to the older developmental prototypes.

The most noticeable changes can be traced at the rear of car. The taillights of the car look like in the final phases of being the production model. The dummy round lights that were see in earlier prototypes cars was not spotted as well.

The previous editions also showed a modest truck lid spoiler but this one had a more pronounced lip on the lid. This has given a sportier look to that of Z5. The exhaust tips have been given a new style too.

The smaller ones that were a part of prototype earlier have given way to that of larger oval shaped ones. We are hoping that this shape will be finalized for the production model.

The spy shots can clearly point towards new fender too. This can be seen with a vent in pictures just behind the front wheel, according to MotorTrend. The fender will make the car look aggressive and will also make the air pressure better for higher speed. This is pretty similar to that of the air breathers present in many BMW models.

The Z5 will be the new replacement model of Z4. The reason that Supra and Z5 are being tested together is that they both will share a same platform which is the reason that they both were announced together as well.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

