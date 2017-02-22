NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

The latest image released by NASA shows the heavily cratered surface of Saturn’s Moon Dione, lit from behind by the sun.

Don't Miss: Hottest Best Buy Presidents' Day Deals

The craters on Dione surface vary in size. However, the most prominent of them is crater Creusa which is about 36.2 kilometers across and leaves bright rays pattern almost all over the moon, hinting at the violent past of the Dione.

“The rays are brighter material blasted out by the impact that formed the crater. Scientists can use the patterns of ejecta (like these rays), to help determine the order of geological events on a moon's surface by examining which features lie on top of other features.” NASA website said.

The bright, rayed crater Creusa really stands out in this view of Saturn's moon Dione https://t.co/y3ZaNK6wLv pic.twitter.com/nS9CT7yGlM— CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) February 20, 2017

The main focus of this particular image is the Saturn-faced side of Dione. Dione is tidally locked to the Saturn, which means it always shows one face to its parent body.

The image was taken with Cassini’s narrow-angle camera on Nov. 26, 2016, when the spacecraft was approximately 350,000 miles away from Dione.

Dione is the fourth largest moon of Saturn with a diameter of 698 miles. The moon orbits around Saturn once every 2.7 Earth-days at a distance of 234,000 miles. This is similar to the Earth’s distance from its moon. About two third of Dione mass is made up of water ice while the remaining is solid silicate rock.

Cassini has been studying Saturn and its moons since 2004. This more than decade-long mission is scheduled to conclude in late 2017.