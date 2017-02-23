Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung has gone official with the launch of its Exynos 9 series processors. These chips are notable as being the first processors in the world built using 10nm FinFET process technology. The first application processor in the Exynos 9 series is the 8895.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The FinFET 10nm process tech allows up to 27% higher performance while consuming 40% less power compared to processors made using 14nm tech. The Exynos 9 series 8895 is the first processor of its kind that embeds a LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation.

That modem supports stable data throughput at max.1Gbps (Cat.16) downlink with 5CA and 150Mbps (Cat.13) uplink with 2CA. The 8895 is an octa-core processor with four of Samsung's second gen custom designed CPU cores along with four Cortex-A53 cores. The system uses Samsung Coherent Interconnect (SCI) tch and integrates a heterogeneous system architecture for faster computing.

The 8895 will also provided powerful multimedia with a GPU and multi-format codec and 3D graphics performance that minimizes latency for 4K UHD VR and gaming via the ARM Mali-G71 GPU. The chip supports video recording and playback at up to 4K UHD at 120fps.

Samsung also integrates a separate processing unit for enhanced security solutions that are required for mobile payments using iris or fingerprint recognition. A Vision Processing Unit or VPU is also integrated for recognizing and analyzing items or movement for better video tracking, panoramic image processing, and machine vision tech. The Exynos 9 series 8895 is in mass production now.