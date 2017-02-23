 
 

Samsung Exynos 9 Series Is The First Processor To Use 10nm FinFET Process

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 5:32am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process
 

Exynos 9 Series 8895 is in mass production now

Samsung has gone official with the launch of its Exynos 9 series processors. These chips are notable as being the first processors in the world built using 10nm FinFET process technology. The first application processor in the Exynos 9 series is the 8895.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The FinFET 10nm process tech allows up to 27% higher performance while consuming 40% less power compared to processors made using 14nm tech. The Exynos 9 series 8895 is the first processor of its kind that embeds a LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation.

That modem supports stable data throughput at max.1Gbps (Cat.16) downlink with 5CA and 150Mbps (Cat.13) uplink with 2CA. The 8895 is an octa-core processor with four of Samsung's second gen custom designed CPU cores along with four Cortex-A53 cores. The system uses Samsung Coherent Interconnect (SCI) tch and integrates a heterogeneous system architecture for faster computing.

The 8895 will also provided powerful multimedia with a GPU and multi-format codec and 3D graphics performance that minimizes latency for 4K UHD VR and gaming via the ARM Mali-G71 GPU. The chip supports video recording and playback at up to 4K UHD at 120fps.

Samsung also integrates a separate processing unit for enhanced security solutions that are required for mobile payments using iris or fingerprint recognition. A Vision Processing Unit or VPU is also integrated for recognizing and analyzing items or movement for better video tracking, panoramic image processing, and machine vision tech. The Exynos 9 series 8895 is in mass production now.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

1 hour ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

1 hour ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

2 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

5 hours ago

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

20 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

2 hours ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

5 hours ago

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

5 hours ago

Victoria&#039;s Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

Victoria's Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

5 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

6 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

6 hours ago

BMW Z5 and Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together

BMW Z5 and Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together

9 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show: 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Revealed

Geneva Motor Show: 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Revealed

9 hours ago

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

9 hours ago

400 Million Year Old Monster Worm with Terrifying Jaws Discovered

400 Million Year Old Monster Worm with Terrifying Jaws Discovered

16 hours ago, 2:33pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

1 hour ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

1 hour ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

2 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

20 minutes ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

1 hour ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

1 hour ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook