iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued another note to investors recently that looks at tech that is expected to arrive on the next iPhone. According to Kuo, the next iPhone will feature a front facing camera that is able to sense 3D space and enable special applications for security. One use for such a camera would be facial recognition, something tipped to be coming to the iPhone 8 to replace touch ID that is rumored to have been removed.

The rumors suggest that the curved OLED screen will take up most of the front of the iPhone leaving no room for touch ID in its traditional home button location on the front of the device. The fancy 3D space sensing camera could also be used for facial recognition, iris recognition, and better selfies.

"We think the advanced 3D front camera system will allow the new iPhone to perform 3D sensing and modeling," Kuo wrote.

The note is supported by the fact that Apple purchased Faceshift recently, a firm that works on AR-related facial-transformation tech. The sensor is said to use tech from PrimeSense. The front sensor module is an IR transmitter and receiver says Kuo. The laser tech in the front sensor is from Lumentum. That information had been rumored before.

Kuo thinks that future iPhone models will have the same tech for the rear camera as well. Other rumors that have been swirling about the camera include a 5.8-inch wraparound screen with no bezels or borers with OLED the. The iPhone 8 could be made from glass and steel. Yet another rumor suggests that the phone could support wireless charging. One of the most disturbing rumors is that the iPhone 8 will cost around $1,000.