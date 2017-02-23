 
 

IPhone 8 To Get Front Camera With 3D Space Sensing Ability

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 6:14am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability
 

More iPhone 8 rumors suggesting facial recognition

KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued another note to investors recently that looks at tech that is expected to arrive on the next iPhone. According to Kuo, the next iPhone will feature a front facing camera that is able to sense 3D space and enable special applications for security. One use for such a camera would be facial recognition, something tipped to be coming to the iPhone 8 to replace touch ID that is rumored to have been removed.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The rumors suggest that the curved OLED screen will take up most of the front of the iPhone leaving no room for touch ID in its traditional home button location on the front of the device. The fancy 3D space sensing camera could also be used for facial recognition, iris recognition, and better selfies.

"We think the advanced 3D front camera system will allow the new iPhone to perform 3D sensing and modeling," Kuo wrote.

The note is supported by the fact that Apple purchased Faceshift recently, a firm that works on AR-related facial-transformation tech. The sensor is said to use tech from PrimeSense. The front sensor module is an IR transmitter and receiver says Kuo. The laser tech in the front sensor is from Lumentum. That information had been rumored before.

Kuo thinks that future iPhone models will have the same tech for the rear camera as well. Other rumors that have been swirling about the camera include a 5.8-inch wraparound screen with no bezels or borers with OLED the. The iPhone 8 could be made from glass and steel. Yet another rumor suggests that the phone could support wireless charging. One of the most disturbing rumors is that the iPhone 8 will cost around $1,000.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

1 day ago, 6:26am CST

Apple&#039;s Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

2 days ago, 12:35am CST

BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

2 days ago, 8:35am CST

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

3 days ago, 12:36am CST

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

41 minutes ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

1 hour ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

1 hour ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

1 hour ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

2 hours ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

5 hours ago

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

5 hours ago

Victoria&#039;s Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

Victoria's Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

5 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

5 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

5 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Apple

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

1 day ago, 6:26am CST

Apple&#039;s Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

2 days ago, 12:35am CST

BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

2 days ago, 8:35am CST

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

3 days ago, 12:36am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

41 minutes ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

1 hour ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

1 hour ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook