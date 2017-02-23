 
 

Apple Park Opens In April

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 6:41am CST

 

Spaceship Campus is officially Apple Park

Apple began working on what was known as it spaceship campus a long time ago while Steve Jobs was alive. Jobs has since passed and while he didn't live to see the Apple complex open its doors, Apple plans to honor his legacy with the new building known as Apple Park.

Apple Park will open in April to employees and will house 12,000 workers that will move into the complex over the next six months. The massive campus is more than just the giant spaceship-like main building, the park spans 175 acres or parking and the building itself is one of the most energy efficient in the world.

To honor Steve Jobs, who would have turned 62 on February 24, Apple is naming the theater complex at Apple Park the Steve Jobs theater. That theater will open later this year and the entrance to the massive 1,000 seat auditorium is a 20-foot tall glass cylinder that is 165-feet in diameter and has a metallic carbon fiber roof. The theatre is on a hilltop that overlooks the meadows and main building, it's one of the highest points on the entire campus.

"Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."

"Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness. It was his favorite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well," said Laurene Powell Jobs. "He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus."

"Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterize our products," said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer. "Connecting extraordinarily advanced buildings with rolling parkland creates a wonderfully open environment for people to create, collaborate and work together. We have been extremely fortunate to be able to work closely, over many years, with the remarkable architectural practice Foster + Partners."

Apple Park will have a visitor center, an Apple Store, and a cafe that are all open to the public. A gigantic 100,000 square foot fitness facility for employees and two miles of walking and running trials for workers are on the campus as well. The building has drought-resistant landscaping and is powered by 100% renewable energy including a massive 17 megawatt rooftop solar array.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Shane McGlaun
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

