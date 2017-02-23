 
 

Autism Risk Doubles For Babies Born To Mothers With Herpes

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 7:00am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes
Getty Images
  • Autism risk linked to herpes infection during pregnancy
 

New study reveals genital herpes in pregnant women has links to autism

A study revealed that women with genital herpes in pregnancy have twice the risk of giving birth to a child that could have ASD, autism spectrum disorder in the later age.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

The study involved scientists at the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

This is the first study showing evidence of herpes’ link with autism. The study results were published in mSphere a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Mother’s immune system response to HSV-2 damages the nervous system of the child creating a risk of autism, said lead author Milada Mahic, a post-doctoral research scientist with the Center for Infection and Immunity and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Scientists don’t think that the risk of autism is due to fetus infection; instead it’s due to mother’s infection close to the womb.

According to a research, 1 in 5 women carry HSV-2 that is contagious and its lifelong infection that develops due to sex. Initially, the virus lives in nerve cells and remains inactive, but it gets functional when the child grows up.

The study is based on pathogens explored by scientists, and the 5 pathogens include ToRCH agents -- Toxo plasma gondii, rubella virus, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex viruses type 1 and 2 that can cause miscarriage or birth defects.

The research team took the blood report of 412 mothers of kids with ASD, and 463 mothers of kids without ASD having record in the Autism Birth Cohort (ABC) Study overseen by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. 

Two types of samples were taken, including sample from 18 week pregnant women and at the time of birth, and studied the levels of antibodies in the samples.

The team detected high level of antibodies to HSV-2 that causes ASD. But, the study also found that ASD risk could develop in males only, and less females are at risk. But,the study is yet weak to tell that the ASD is sex specific.

More study is required, as in several cases the cause of ASD is not known, said senior author W. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

20 seconds ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

30 minutes ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

43 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

4 hours ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

12 minutes ago

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

1 hour ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

1 hour ago

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

2 hours ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

2 hours ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

3 hours ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

3 hours ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

7 hours ago

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 hours ago

Victoria&#039;s Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

Victoria's Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

20 seconds ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

30 minutes ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

43 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

20 seconds ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

12 minutes ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

30 minutes ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

43 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook