Scientists discoveredtwo antibiotics that kill Staphylococcus aureus that remains on skin. The study says that personalized lotions have friendly bacteria to protect us against S.aureus that causes skin infection, affecting 20 % of population.

The bacteria also reduce the growth of MRSA methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus that’s difficult to treat and becomes lethal.Two researchers Teru Nakatsuji and colleagues separated two antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) from the protective microbes, also an antibacterial agent produced by the human immune system.

The bacterial AMPs can kill S.aureus, but they don’t reduce the growth of other healthy skin organisms, like Propioni bacterium acnes, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Corynebacterium minutissimum.

The study helped scientists study small bacteria on the skin of AD patients. The team created a unique lotion containing bacteria that prevented patients from being colonized by S. aureus. The study was supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the clinical trial is under process.

The new study can help prevent skin infections without using any antibiotics, because antibiotics can damage killing the skin microbiota that’s protective for skin.

S-aureus is a common infection and is especially common in eczema patients and people with dry, inflamed and itchy skins. Though, the exact causes are not known but researchers believe that S-aureus enhance eczema, increasing he inflammation.

On the other hand some species like Staphylococcus is the opposite as it reduces inflammation and release antibiotics monitoring their cousins. Perhaps this is how the researchers want to protect people from the diseases.