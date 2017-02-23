Best Places To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

It is getting to be that time of the year, the year when everyone is Irish and everyone gets to wear green, drink green beer, and wear shamrocks. It is a great holiday that many people celebrate, even if they don't know the reason why they are celebrating it.

Patrick was never actually a Saint - and he wasn't even named Patrick. Instead, he was actually Maewyn Succat, a member of a wealthy family who lived in Kilpatrick, Scotland. He was a missionary who supposedly converted over 135,000 people, established 300 churches, and consecrated 350 bishops.

There is a lot that goes into his story, but today we celebrate St. Patrick's Day to remember Irish culture, celebrate heritage, and party a little bit.

If you are looking to do some traveling, where should you go for St. Patrick's Day? Here are some of the best celebrations:

Chicago

Chicago is probably the most famous for their tradition of dyeing the Chicago River St. Patrick's Day green. Thousands of people will line up along the banks to witness the event, cheer, and have some fun. There are lots of Irish bars (and bars that are Irish for the day) to continue the celebration.

Note that there currently isn't a large Irish population in Chicago, so if you are looking for authentic partying, you might want to go elsewhere.

St. Louis

If you are a fan of parades, then St. Louis is the place to get the best St. Patrick's Day celebration. The Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade is y far one of the most fun and all-around best parades in the country. It kicks off in the Irish neighborhood of Dog Town and marches throughout the city.

Of course, there is also a healthy bar situation going on in St. Louis as well.

Cleveland

The oldest and biggest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ohio, Cleveland's Parade attractions over half a million people to celebrate Irish culture and each other. A word to the wise is that the parade will always take place on March 17, no matter what day of the week it is - so plan accordingly.

Every bar transforms into an Irish bar on the night of the parade and, if the holiday isn't on a weekend, many will do the same on the closest weekend.

Philadelphia

Tradition meets contemporary in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day. In fact, they hold celebrations for two weekends instead of one. It has an annual bar crawl that might be one of the best all year long. There is free transportation to over 20 bars that celebrate, there's a parade, and tons of free goodies for celebrators.

Pittsburgh

The best celebration in the country for St. Patrick's Day? Surprisingly, it's in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania. Pittsburgh has a large Irish population, meaning everything feels a little more authentic. They also have a great bar system, so you know everyone is going to be celebrating. There's also a St. Patrick's Day Parade that attracts some 25,000 people.

Where will you spend St. Patrick's Day?