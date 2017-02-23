 
 

Best Places To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 8:33am CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It is getting to be that time of the year, the year when everyone is Irish and everyone gets to wear green, drink green beer, and wear shamrocks. It is a great holiday that many people celebrate, even if they don't know the reason why they are celebrating it. 

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Patrick was never actually a Saint - and he wasn't even named Patrick. Instead, he was actually Maewyn Succat, a member of a wealthy family who lived in Kilpatrick, Scotland. He was a missionary who supposedly converted over 135,000 people, established 300 churches, and consecrated 350 bishops.

There is a lot that goes into his story, but today we celebrate St. Patrick's Day to remember Irish culture, celebrate heritage, and party a little bit. 

If you are looking to do some traveling, where should you go for St. Patrick's Day? Here are some of the best celebrations:

Chicago

Chicago is probably the most famous for their tradition of dyeing the Chicago River St. Patrick's Day green. Thousands of people will line up along the banks to witness the event, cheer, and have some fun. There are lots of Irish bars (and bars that are Irish for the day) to continue the celebration.

Note that there currently isn't a large Irish population in Chicago, so if you are looking for authentic partying, you might want to go elsewhere.

St. Louis

If you are a fan of parades, then St. Louis is the place to get the best St. Patrick's Day celebration. The Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade is y far one of the most fun and all-around best parades in the country. It kicks off in the Irish neighborhood of Dog Town and marches throughout the city. 

Of course, there is also a healthy bar situation going on in St. Louis as well.

Cleveland

The oldest and biggest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ohio, Cleveland's Parade attractions over half a million people to celebrate Irish culture and each other. A word to the wise is that the parade will always take place on March 17, no matter what day of the week it is - so plan accordingly.

Every bar transforms into an Irish bar on the night of the parade and, if the holiday isn't on a weekend, many will do the same on the closest weekend.

Philadelphia

Tradition meets contemporary in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day. In fact, they hold celebrations for two weekends instead of one. It has an annual bar crawl that might be one of the best all year long. There is free transportation to over 20 bars that celebrate, there's a parade, and tons of free goodies for celebrators.

Pittsburgh

The best celebration in the country for St. Patrick's Day? Surprisingly, it's in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania. Pittsburgh has a large Irish population, meaning everything feels a little more authentic. They also have a great bar system, so you know everyone is going to be celebrating. There's also a St. Patrick's Day Parade that attracts some 25,000 people.

Where will you spend St. Patrick's Day?

 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

36 minutes ago

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

2 days ago, 3:37am CST

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

2 days ago, 1:24am CST

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

2 days ago, 11:12am CST

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

24 minutes ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

38 minutes ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

1 hour ago

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

1 hour ago

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

1 hour ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

2 hours ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

2 hours ago

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

2 hours ago

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

2 hours ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Also on the Geek Mind

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

36 minutes ago

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

2 days ago, 3:37am CST

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

2 days ago, 1:24am CST

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

2 days ago, 11:12am CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories




Latest News

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

24 minutes ago

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

36 minutes ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

38 minutes ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook