 
 

This Woman's Story Of A Shirt Stuck On Her Windshield Is A Warning To Everyone

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 8:58am CST

 

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Yesterday, a story spread across Facebook and Twitter like crazy - it was the story of a woman who found a shirt paid over her windshield. Ashley Hardacre, from Flint, Michigan, had finished her day working at the Genesee Valley Mall when she found a blue flannel shirt tucked under her windshield wiper and spread across her windshield.

“There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” Hardacre explained on the now deleted Facebook post. “Luckily, I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.”

Hardacre, in an interview with CBS News, said that her mother warned her people were trying to play tricks on women so that they could take advantage of them. "A lot of people think it is fake or it won't happen to them. But you can never be too safe."

Hardacre also said that she posted the photo to warn others about paying attention to things, adding that "it can happen to anyone."

Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler told CBS that he has been in contact with the 19-year-old and will be looking into the incident and that there may be copycats around the country.

The idea is that the woman will have to get out of her car to get the item, which will make her vulnerable to attack. Remember, if things don't feel right, go with your gut and go somewhere other people are so that you can be safe.

