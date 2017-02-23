 
 

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows A Massive Crack On Antarctic Ice Shelf

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 9:11am CST | by , Updated: Feb 23 2017, 9:28am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf
Credit: British Antarctic Survey
 

The crack will produce an iceberg roughly the size of the state of Delaware if goes all the way across the ice shelf

A new footage from British Antarctic Survey shows just how wide a crack on Antarctic’s Larsen C ice shelf has become.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

If the crack continues to get wider and cuts the ice shelf all the way through, it will produce an ice berg around 5,000 square kilometers - roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

The massive crack or rift on Larsen C ice shelf was spotted in August 2016 and since then researchers are keeping a close eye on its development. Reseachers have seen that the rift is getting longer and deeper over the past few months. However, there is not enough information to know whether the expected collapse or calving event on Larsen C will bring significant changes to the landscape of the continent.

“Iceberg calving is a normal part of the glacier life cycle and there is every chance that Larsen C will remain stable and this ice will regrow. However, it is also possible that this iceberg calving will leave Larsen C in an unstable configuration. If that happens, further iceberg calving could cause a retreat of Larsen C. We won’t be able to tell whether Larsen C is unstable until the iceberg has calved and we are able to understand the behavior of the remaining ice.” Dr Paul Holland, a researcher from BAS said.

Larsen C is the fourth largest ice shelf of Antarctica, with an area of about 50,000 square kilometers. Situated along the northeastern coast of Antarctic Peninsula, this ice shelf is one of the fastest melting places in the world. 

Antarctica has already lost its two ice shelves Larsen A and B in 1995 and 2002, respectively and it seems that Larsen C will follow the footsteps of its neighboring ice shelves. In 2002, Larsen B collapsed into the ocean after developing a rift similar to the one now growing in Larsen C.

The crack on Larsen C was measured about 70 miles long, over 300 feet wide and about a third of a mile deep in November 2017. It grew by 11 miles in December alone and is expected is spread even further in next few months.

Researchers will continue to monitor this ever-growing rift and assess its impact on the ice shelf.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

32 minutes ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

1 hour ago

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

1 hour ago

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

1 hour ago

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

30 minutes ago

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

55 minutes ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

1 hour ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

2 hours ago

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

2 hours ago

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

2 hours ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

3 hours ago

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

3 hours ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

32 minutes ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

1 hour ago

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

1 hour ago

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

30 minutes ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

32 minutes ago

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

55 minutes ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook