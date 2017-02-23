NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

NASA's Europa Clipper had another move with the flyby spacecraft that completed its phase A and has entered into phase B. NASA will observe Europa for life due to its icy ocean.

NASA’s multiple flyby mission to Europa completed its review of key decision point B phase. NASA will begin the initial design of phase B on February 27.

NASA delivered research instruments in phase A,and also accommodated them. There were 10 instruments in total. Now in Phase B, NASA will start the initial design for both system and subsystems.

However, some previous steps of phase A will continue, including the spacecraft components’ testing, and science instrument detectors’ test. The Phase B will last till 2018, reported by Phys.

In phase B, the vendors for subsystems will be selected and NASA will also select the science instruments’ hardware components. NASA will also build the sub-assemblies of the spacecraft and will test them.

According to NASA scientists, life may exist on Europa that is Jupiter’s moon. Scientists say that Europa is very deep with ocean beneath. Though, several other moons have water,like Jupiter's Ganymede and Callisto and Saturn's Enceladus, but possibility of water is more on Europa.

Surface of Europa also shows brown-orange streaks which is a sign of salt. As ocean contains salt so scientists think that the ocean might have rocks.

NASA aims at launching a spacecraft in 2020 that will help agency explore Europa more. If the launch happens in 2020, it will have 40 to 45 flybys to observe the ice ocean. NASA will also explore Europa’s surrounding atmosphere.