Posted: Feb 23 2017, 9:45am CST

 

FX to Premiere Fargo Season 3 in April
  Premiere Date and Details of the Season 3 of Fargo Revealed by FX
 

FX reveals the premiere and the plot details of the season 3 of its award-winning show Fargo

FX hit jackpot when they premiered the first season of Fargo. The show was an immediate success with the critics and the audience and the show grew stronger with it’s second season as well. FX confirmed the third season of the show last year and the show is returning to the network in just two months.

FX announced that the show will release the season premiere at 10 PM Wednesday, April 19. The premiere date is not the only thing that the network revealed. Details about the season as well as the cast and character of the show were also revealed.

Set in 2010, season 3 is based on the story of Emmit Stussy (McGregor), the Parking Lot King of Minnesota. Emmit sees himself as an American success story, whereas his slightly younger brother Ray (also McGregor) is more of a cautionary tale.

Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge.

The season also stars Carrie Coon who plays Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, she is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the folks around them.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. Thewlis plays V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit — whether the Parking Lot King likes it or not.

Noah Hawley serves as the creator, writer and director on season 3. He is also exec producing along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron.

