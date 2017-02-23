 
 

Award Winning Designer Is Pleased With The LG G6

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 10:42am CST

 

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6
 

Torsten Valeur, a world class designer was offered a small experience with the LG G6. The designer has since praised LG G6 as an artistic creation. The designer started describing the smartphone as a very “sensual” combination of cutting-edge design and a universal solution to provide a better user experience.

Torsten told in the interview that any user of the LG G6 would feel the extra-care and diligence that LG has put into the mobile and will surely be impressed by it. The FullVision feature is surely one of the most stunning features in LG G6, and Torsten surely was amazed by the experience.

Torsten talked about the design of the smartphone and told the interviewer how the minimalistic design, characteristic round edges, a featured flat back, all play a factor in making the design a sensation. Torsten Valeur is the CEO of prestigious David Lewis Designers. The company holds a huge trophy-room filled with multiple design awards, so Torsten’s word cannot be taken lightly.

