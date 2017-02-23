Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide And Information To Get Started

They are one of the most popular collectibles around, and they show absolutely no sign of slowing down - they've infiltrated almost every fandom, run the gamut on the entertainment industry, and have become a regular item at almost all conventions. It doesn't matter if you want real people, anime characters, movie characters, or celebrities, there is a Funk Pop figurine that will match anyone's taste.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

So how do you start collecting Funko Pop Vinyl figurines? What is there to know about it? Can you sell them? How should you display them?

What Is A Funko Pop Vinyl?

Funko Pop Vinyl figurines are small, stylized figurines that are made in the United States by the Funko company. You can easily identify them based on their oversized heads that bobble when shaken and bright colors. Note that not all Funko Pop vinyls will have a bobble head capability. Funko has licenses to produce many different characters, well into the thousands.

They have an official blog that keeps followers up to date about what they offer.

Should I Display My Funko Pop Figures In Box or Out Of Box?

There is a lot of debate about whether or not you should take your Funko Pop figures out of the box. In the end, this is a matter of personal preference for most people. However, you might want to consider the following:

If you want to trade your Pops, then you want to at least keep the box and the packaging so that you can ship them easily. Note that a Mint In Box Pop will always be worth more money than one that has been touched, according to Pop Funko Buy Sell Trade.

If you want to collect a lot of Funko Pops, then you might want to take them out of their packaging. That packaging takes up a lot of room.

There may be repackages and releases later on - so keep your packaging.

Should I Take the Price Off My Funko Figurine?

Again, this all up to your preference. Some people like to know how much they spent while others don't like the look of the tag on the box. If you do decide to remove them, be careful about removal. You don't want to rip the box or damage the design.

For a guide on how to safely remove price tags from items, check out this BuzzFeed article.

What Is An Exclusive?

An Exclusive is a Pop that only has a limited amount of supply - usually for events or Cons. They are easily identified by a sticker that is on the outside of the box, typically on the clear plastic. There is usually something special about the Pop that makes it different than others - sometimes the design is different, sometimes it glows in the dark, has fur, or has glitter.

What Are The Stickers – Should I Take Them Off?

There are some stickers that are extremely important and you should not take them off. These are the ones that mention the rarity or exclusivity of the figurine. Do NOT remove them, even if they block the view of the Pop, or you've destroyed the value.

How Much Is This Funko Pop Figure Worth?

The website is down right now, but the best place to go is poppriceguide.com.

What Is A Funko Pop Prototype?

Before each Pop is mass produced and available for purchase, there are several iterations of Pop Prototypes that are made. These are used to test and evaluate how each one looks, feels, and works. Sometimes they will get painted and sometimes they won't. If you find one of these, they are considered to be extremely valuable.

What Is A Chase Piece or Chaser?

When Funko decides to ship boxes to retailers, they are sent in lots of 36 - one of those 36 figurines is a Chase. It is the same character at the same price, but they are slightly different from the rest of the figurines, making them collectible. Sometimes they have different colors or paint. They are denoted with a unique sticker. Some retailers will sort them and sell them for premium prices. Still, they are very rarely seen in stores. You can find some on eBay.

What Is A Flocked Pop?

Flocked Pops are covered in fur, which gives them a softer feeling when you touch them. It makes the characters feels more realistic, but they are usually exclusives and harder to find.

What Should I Collect?

Collect whatever Funko Pop figurine you want! There are many different options, so the best way to start is with a genre or franchise that interests you. Each set should have about 15 Pops in each one, though larger franchises and fandoms will obviously have more. Remember that a lot of people collect these figurines, so you want to start with something where there is a lot of selection available.

Where Can I Find a List of Funko Pop Figurines?

The Nerd Store has some good printable checklists.

Can I get Funko Pops from Collectors Corps or Loot Crate Etc…?

If you are serious about collecting, there are monthly subscription boxes that offer exclusive items. Of course, they are available online eventually through eBay, but you'll be paying a lot for them.

What is a Grail?

Grail is used as shorthand for “Holy Grail”. In other words, A very special, rare, desirable, and usually expensive pop.

Where Can I Trade or Buy or Sell Funko Pops?

There are many different options to buy or sell Funko Pops online. You can go anywhere from eBay to find some of the rarest options to different retailers.

How Can I Protect My Funko Pop?

You can get plastic sleeves or cases online that will prevent dust and discoloration.

How Can I Clean Marks Off My Funko Pop?

Most people suggest Magic Erasers to clean them without damaging them. Do not use anything abrasive.

How Can I Charge Up Glow In The Dark Pops?

You can place them under UV lights, put them in the sun, or just let them sit out during the day.

Who Is Freddy Funko?

Freddy Funko is the Funko Company mascot.

How Can I Keep Track Of My Collection?

There are a few different iPhone apps that can help you.

What does the code on the bottom of the box mean?

The letters in the code tell you where it was manufactured, and the numbers tell you the date of productions backwards.

What Do All The Acronyms Mean in the Forums?

MIB = Mint In Box

NFS = Not For Sale

NFT = Not For Trade

ISO = In Search Of

GOT = Game Of Thrones

GITD = Glow In The Dark

OOB = Out Of Box

PC = Popcultcha