 
 

Florida Panther Population Is On The Rise

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 1:38pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 23 2017, 1:48pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Florida Panther Population is on the Rise
Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that there are 120 to 230 adult panthers within their prime habitat

Florida’s fearsome predator has made a resounding comeback in its natural habitat after years of decline.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the population of Florida Panther has increased from about 180 individuals in 2014 to 230 panthers this year.

The new data shows a steady rise in the Florida panther population over the past few decades. There were 50 to 70 Florida panthers in 1995, followed by 90 to 120 in early 2000. Only 20 to 30 of them were recorded in the 1970s and 1980s. However, these are not the exact figures. The numbers includes only adults and juvenile and not the kittens or younger ones.

"This latest Florida panther population estimate is good news, an indication that conservation efforts are on track in helping recover this endangered animal," said Kipp Frohlich, chief of habitat and species conservation for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "In the 1970s and 1980s, it was estimated only 20 to 30 panthers remained in Florida."

Florida panther is subspecies of puma or cougar that inhabits the forests and swamps of Southern Florida. The decline in its population is largely attributed to hunting and habitat loss. 

Florida panther was one of the first species added to the U.S. Endangered Species List in 1967. Since then, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in collaboration with state wildlife agency have achieved a great success in recovering animal’s population. They restored the breeding population of panthers in south of the Caloosahatchee River as well as in the north to some extent. In November, the first known female panther was seen in the north side of the Caloosahatchee River, which is an highly unlikely place for a panther to roam.

Kipp Frohlich says. “The bottom line is we’re having a lot of conservation success and the population has really grown pretty steadily since 1995, so it’s a good news story.”

 

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

3 hours ago

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

3 hours ago

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

4 hours ago

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf

4 hours ago

Funko Pop Figurine Collector&#039;s Guide and Information to Get Started

Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide and Information to Get Started

2 hours ago

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

3 hours ago

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

3 hours ago

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

3 hours ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

FX to Premiere Fargo Season 3 in April

FX to Premiere Fargo Season 3 in April

4 hours ago

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

4 hours ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

4 hours ago

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

5 hours ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

5 hours ago

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

3 hours ago

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

3 hours ago

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

4 hours ago

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Funko Pop Figurine Collector&#039;s Guide and Information to Get Started

Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide and Information to Get Started

2 hours ago

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

3 hours ago

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

3 hours ago

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook