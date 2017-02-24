 
 

MWC 2017: What Smartphone Makers Have To Offer At MWC This Year

MWC 2017: What Smartphone Makers have to Offer at MWC this Year
As the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest technology show globally, is around the corner, smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, ZTE and Nokia are geared up to unveil their latest innovations and upcoming smartphones.

The prestigious event will be held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2 this year.

Contrary to reports of a total no-show, beleaguered Samsung may launch an Android tablet at the event. The company also tweeted a media invite on its official Twitter handle and gave away a few details like the date and one image, appearing to show the bottom of a new device.

The event could see Samsung unveil other devices as well but the South Korean giant will not launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone, media reports said.

Creating the biggest hype, Nokia is rumored to be readying for a relaunch of the 3310, one of its most reliable handsets that was officially unveiled in the year 2000. Nokia is also set to launch its first Android smartphone Nokia 6 in China on February 26.

"The new 3310, which will feature the same 'indestructible' body and long-lasting battery as the original, will retail for 59 euros, or about $62. It's expected to ship with software packing the same clock, calculator, reminder app, and games (Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi) as its ancestor," Digital Trends reported earlier.

South Korean electronics conglomerate LG will introduce the G6, which is expected to kick off an era of premium smartphones with 18:9 screen aspect ratios. The device will feature UX 6.0 and sport a 5.7-inch QHD+FullVision display.

LG UX 6.0 provides a "Square Camera" feature which divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format -- a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram and review them in the adjacent window.

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE is set to launch the "Gigabit" phone that will come with 1Gbps download speed.

The ZTE Gigabit phone will bring enhanced mobile experience of users by making 360-degree panoramic VR video, instant Cloud storage and entertainment upgrades.

The company will also showcase the newly-updated "Axon 7" with both Android Nougat and Daydream by Google, along with a range of new devices, as part of the highly- acclaimed Blade series.

Designed to give consumers a great photography experience, another Chinese player, Oppo, will unveil a new smartphone with 5x zooming ability. The company has teased the smartphone with the tagline 'Go 5x further' on its Facebook page.

Chinese smartphone maker nubia's latest Z11 mini S, with an improved 23MP camera and metallic uni-body, and nubia Z11, which comes with a revolutionary bezel-less design and the FiT 2.0 technology, will be on display at the event.

Hit by a high-profile exit amid falling numbers in China and globally, Xiaomi -- once touted as the Apple of China -- will not showcase any product at the MWC show.

