Oscars 2017: Oscars Ceremony and Red Carpet Coverage TV Schedule Revealed
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The 89th Academy Awards aka the Oscars 2017 will be held on February 26, 2017.

The Oscars 2017, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday at 8pm ET. The broadcast of Hollywood's biggest event begin already much earlier with the coverage of the arrival of the stars on the red carpet.

As the A-list stars join together to celebrate the biggest films of the year, the E! team will be on-hand to bring the most extensive, multi-platform coverage of the high-profile event starting with “Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2017 Academy Awards.”  

Then Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic host E!’s “Live From The Red Carpet: The 2017 Academy Awards” to bring fans the most spontaneous and genuine interviews with films biggest stars and nominees including the debut of the E! Glambot on the Oscar red carpet for the very first time, followed by “Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2017” immediately to follow.

The network’s second screen live coverage will include a live, immersive 360 experience utilizing the latest state-of-the-art technology enabling fans to enjoy the red carpet like never before.

The Oscars 2017 are also not over with the end of ABC's broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony. As soon as the ceremony wraps, E! goes one-on-one with the biggest winners and breaks down the major moments of the night including the surprise wins and snubs, the fashion standouts, and the most buzzworthy speeches and performances during the “E! After Party: The 2017 Academy Awards.”  

The Oscars 2017 will be streamed online through the ABC Go online service as well as the ABC TV app. 

Also debuting is a special red carpet focused episode of E! News’ popular Snapchat series, “The Rundown,” and comedy favorite “Fashion Police” with guest co-host Tim Gunn on Monday, February 27th.

If all that is not enough for movie fans, The Oscars: All Access video stream features live behind the scene coverage on here. Sofia Carson, Ben Lyons, Adnan Virk, Chris Connelly, and Troy Gentile will do interviews with the nominees, presenters, and performers on the Red Carpet, backstage and in the audience during The Oscars: All Access coverage begins Oscar Sunday at 7pm ET.

Oscars 2017 TV Schedule

1:30pm ET/10:30am PT   Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2017 Academy Awards on E!

5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT     E! Live 360 Streams on the E! News app

5:30pm ET/ 2:30pm PT    Live From The Red Carpet: The 2017 Academy Awards  on E!

7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT    Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2017  on E!

8:00pm ET/ 5pm PT         Oscars 2017 on ABC

12:00am ET/ 9:00pm PT   E! After Party: The 2017 Academy Awards

It is expected that the Oscars 2017 will be quite the La La Land. Find out who is nominated for an Oscar this year.

