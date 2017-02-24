 
 

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 3:01am CST

 

Researchers have found that high intensity exercise may be reducing the libido of males who engage in it on a regular basis.

Those males who engage in strenuous and vigorous exercise may have a humdrum sex life as compared to those who engage in lighter exercise. A study, published this month in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, showed the link between the workouts and the private lives of the men who participated in them.

For eons, scientists and experts have pondered over the question regarding exercise intensity and libido. How the reproductive lives of men and their performance in bed measured up to the norm was explored in depth by the researchers.    

The studies in erstwhile times focused on females. Most marathon runners tended to have menstrual dysfunction due to their chronic cardio training regimen.

The high stress levels contributed to loss of desire and infertility. Yet, and here lies the paradox, when the burden of the workouts was lightened, the problems went away.

While moderate weight training tends to increase testosterone and concomitantly sex drive in men, lifting extremely heavy weights instead drives testosterone levels down. It is indeed a case of too much of a good thing. 

A questionnaire was given to males who exercised vigorously. When they filled it out, the results were compiled into a fact sheet. Runners, cycling aficionados and triathlon buffs were among the long list of physically active people who were studied.

The total number of males amounted to 1100, according to New York Times. They were masters in their fields and had undergone the training effect not to mention participated in competitions.

These males were divided based upon the intensity level at which they exercised. The difference was clearly there. Those who engaged in light exercise tended to enjoy salubrious sex lives.

However, those who were into the hard-core stuff faced issues in the bedroom department. Apparently, there is a point beyond which the benefits of exercise start to taper off.

Carry on the grueling workouts day in and day out and you may face a dampening of sex life especially if you happen to belong to the male of the species. 

