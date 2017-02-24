Verizon's New Venture Exponent Technologies To Boost Global Growth

US wireless communications service provider Verizon on Friday launched a new venture called Exponent Technologies that will help telecom carriers fuel digital transformation by expanding their Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and other internet service delivery platforms.

Exponent Technologies will enable carriers around the world to quickly deploy and launch next-generation solutions.

"As carriers around the world seek to compete with emerging technology players and OTT service providers, Exponent provides a cost-effective way for them to leverage Verizon's investment and experience to help grow their revenue streams," Brian Higgins, Vice President and General Manager, Global Products at Verizon, said in a statement.

Exponent Big Data and AI platform will enable service providers to analyse and predict end users usage and behaviour patterns, enabling new and unique revenue streams.

While IoT platform is where carriers can manage all end users devices and connections, Cloud computing and storage platform will enable the carriers to quickly and flexibly scale to the customer's usage demands.