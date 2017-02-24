 
 

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes On An American Road Tour

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 3:55am CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

Apollo 11’s crew capsule will have a tour, the Destination Moon

Apollo 11 the space capsule will have its trip to moon after 40 years. The first every mission was in 1969 that took astronauts to moon for the first time. Now the 50th anniversary of mission will include Apollo 11 exhibition in 4 different museums.

The Washington DC galleries will exhibit the capsule in 2020 with a review of past lunar missions. The exhibitions are arranged by Space Museum and Smithsonian Institution Travelling Exhibition Service.

The tour will also include things like gloves, helmets that were worn by Aldrin during the spacewalk, and samples like Rock Box will also be displayed.

The spacecraft has an important history as it brought 3 astronauts back home after first lunar missions, said Michal Neufield who is the senior curator at the museum. Before the capsule was brought to Smithsonian, it traveled to 50 states.

After 1970 it would be first national tour of the Apollo 11. The mission tour will be launched in 2017 and will continue till 2019, according to NPR.

Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington will be prominent, because it will also host the 50th anniversary of the lunar mission in 2019. The Washington DC museum will celebrate the event by displaying the spacecraft of Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit.

The display and the tour will help in bringing history of lunar missions to the world through permanent gallery at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. 

The event named Destination Moon will open in 2020 along with amazing and adventurous stories of lunar exploration by humans. The event will begin with first lunar race from 1960 to 1970, and will end with current missions.

