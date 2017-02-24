 
 

Spring Is Coming Sooner To Arctic Because Of Climate Change

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 3:56am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change
he annual timing of spring events is advancing rapidly for some plant species in Greenland. Credit: Eric Post/UC Davis
 

New 12-year study by UC Davis scientists reveal change in nature's clock.

Nature's clock is running fast in the Arctic, thanks to climate change. Due to diminishing sea ice cover, spring is coming sooner to some plant species in the low Arctic of Greenland, while other species are delaying their emergence amid warming winters, says a study.

Don't Miss: Best new Toys at New York Toy Fair 2017

The timing of seasonal events, such as first spring growth, flower bud formation and blooming make up a plant's phenology -- the window of time it has to grow, produce offspring, and express its life history. It can be called "nature's clock."

While how early a plant emerges from its winter slumber depends on the species, the study, published in the journal Biology Letters, demonstrates that the Arctic landscape is changing rapidly.

Such changes carry implications for the ecological structure of the region for years to come.

"The Arctic is really dynamic, and it's changing in a direction that won't be recognizable as the same Arctic to those of us who have been working there for decades," said lead author Eric Post, a polar ecologist at the University of California - Davis in the US.

"The picture is definitely being reorganized," Post said.

The study covered 12 years of observations at a West Greenland field site, about 240 km inland from the Davis Strait.

The site is near Russell Glacier, a dynamic front protruding from the massive inland ice sheet that covers most of the island.

Each year from early May to late June, researchers looked daily for the first signs of growth in plots enclosing individual plant species.

They found that warming winters and springs associated with declining arctic sea ice cover created a mixture of speed demons, slowpokes and those in between.

One racehorse of a sedge species now springs out of the proverbial gate a full 26 days earlier than it did a decade ago.

This was the greatest increase in the timing of emergence the researchers had seen on record in the Arctic.

"When we started studying this, I never would have imagined we'd be talking about a 26-day per decade rate of advance," Post said.

"That's almost an entire growing season. That's an eye-opening rate of change," Post said.

Paper Details:

Highly individualistic rates of plant phenological advance associated with arctic sea ice dynamics

Authors: Eric Post, Jeffrey Kerby, Christian Pedersen, Heidi Steltzer

We analyzed 12 years of species-specific emergence dates of plants at a Low-Arctic site near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to investigate associations with sea ice dynamics, a potential contributor to local temperature variation in near-coastal tundra. Species displayed highly variable rates of phenological advance, from a maximum of −2.55 ± 0.17 and −2.93 ± 0.51 d yr−1 among a graminoid and forb, respectively, to a minimum of −0.55 ± 0.19 d yr−1 or no advance at all in the two deciduous shrub species.

Monthly Arctic-wide sea ice extent was a significant predictor of emergence timing in 10 of 14 species. Despite variation in rates of advance among species, these rates were generally greatest in the earliest emerging species, for which monthly sea ice extent was also the primary predictor of emergence. Variation among species in rates of phenological advance reshuffled the phenological community, with deciduous shrubs leafing out progressively later relative to forbs and graminoids.

Because early species advanced more rapidly than late species, and because rates of advance were greatest in species for which emergence phenology was associated with sea ice dynamics, accelerating sea ice decline may contribute to further divergence between early- and late-emerging species in this community.

doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.c.3585365.v1

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

59 seconds ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

13 minutes ago

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

55 minutes ago

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

1 hour ago

Verizon&#039;s new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

Verizon's new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

6 minutes ago

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

9 minutes ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

27 minutes ago

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

47 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Oscars Ceremony and Red Carpet Coverage TV Schedule Revealed

Oscars 2017: Oscars Ceremony and Red Carpet Coverage TV Schedule Revealed

1 hour ago

MWC 2017: What Smartphone Makers have to Offer at MWC this Year

MWC 2017: What Smartphone Makers have to Offer at MWC this Year

2 hours ago

WhatsApp&#039;s new Status&#039; Feature available to All

WhatsApp's new Status' Feature available to All

2 hours ago

Funko Pop Figurine Collector&#039;s Guide and Information to Get Started

Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide and Information to Get Started

3 hours ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

Florida Panther Population is on the Rise

Florida Panther Population is on the Rise

14 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

Award winning designer is pleased with the LG G6

17 hours ago, 10:42am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

59 seconds ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

13 minutes ago

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

55 minutes ago

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

59 seconds ago

Verizon&#039;s new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

Verizon's new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

6 minutes ago

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

9 minutes ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

13 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook