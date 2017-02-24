 
 

IPhone 7 Plus Catching Fire Caught On Video

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 5:21am CST

 

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video
 

Apple is investigating the cause of the fire

As Samsung is still trying to recover from all the fires that happened with the Galaxy Note 7, the iPhone 7 plus now has a potential problem. A woman called Brianna Olivas says that her iPhone 7 plus caught fire and her boyfriend was able to get the incident on video.

In the video smoke is seen coming from one side of the iPhone and you can see the case of the device melting. Olivas outlines the problems believed to have led to the fire of her iPhone. She says that the day before her iPhone 7 Plus wouldn't turn on. She took the phone to an Apple Store and workers there ran tests on it and deemed the device fine.

Olivas says that the phone appeared to work normally after that. However, the next morning her boyfriend tossed the device into the bathroom as it began to smoulder on her dresser.

"The next morning I was asleep with my phone charging next to my head, my boyfriend grabbed the phone and put it on the dresser," she said via a direct message on Twitter. "He went the the [sic] restroom ... and from the corner of his eye he saw my phone steaming and [heard] a squealing noise. By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom ... as soon as he threw it in the restroom is [sic] blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone."

Olivas says that she turned the phone over to Apple and tests are being conducted on the device now. Results are expected within a week. Appel says it is aware of the video and are looking into causes of the fire.

