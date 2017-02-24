iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

More rumors have surfaced about the iPhone 8 smartphone expected to launch later this year. So far rumors have suggested that the smartphone will have an edge-to-edge OLED display, no physical home button, and facial recognition features. Analyst Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley thinks that one expected feature, a larger battery, will drive iPhone user upgrades.

Huberty also figures that the new iPhone 8 will get a significant form factor change,wireless charging, and 3D sensors along with advanced AI software.

Huberty wrote in her note to investors, "In addition to more modest updates to current iPhone SKUs, we expect Apple to launch a higher priced device with AMOLED display that allows for a curved form factor and longer battery life, wireless charging technology, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities. While we see accelerated upgrades for Apple's highest end users in all regions, our work suggests China users are especially sensitive to new technology and form factor changes."

Huberty also notes that there is "pent-up demand" for the redesigned iPhone 8 because large portions of the iPhone user base own at least a two year old device. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has wrote in his investor note that he expects the iPhone 8 to have a stacked logic board design. That stacked design will allow for a larger battery to be installed.

Kuo reckons the iPhone 8 will have a 2,700 mAh internal battery and a 4.7-inch form factor. He expects the iPhone 8 to have a comparable battery life to a 5.5-inch iPhone Plus model.