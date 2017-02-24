 
 

IPhone 8 Stacked Logic Board Tipped To Allow For Larger Battery

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 6:17am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery
 

Chinese users expected to really want an upgrade to the iPhone 8

More rumors have surfaced about the iPhone 8 smartphone expected to launch later this year. So far rumors have suggested that the smartphone will have an edge-to-edge OLED display, no physical home button, and facial recognition features. Analyst Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley thinks that one expected feature, a larger battery, will drive iPhone user upgrades.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Huberty also figures that the new iPhone 8 will get a significant form factor change,wireless charging, and 3D sensors along with advanced AI software.

Huberty wrote in her note to investors, "In addition to more modest updates to current iPhone SKUs, we expect Apple to launch a higher priced device with AMOLED display that allows for a curved form factor and longer battery life, wireless charging technology, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities. While we see accelerated upgrades for Apple's highest end users in all regions, our work suggests China users are especially sensitive to new technology and form factor changes."

Huberty also notes that there is "pent-up demand" for the redesigned iPhone 8 because large portions of the iPhone user base own at least a two year old device. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has wrote in his investor note that he expects the iPhone 8 to have a stacked logic board design. That stacked design will allow for a larger battery to be installed.

Kuo reckons the iPhone 8 will have a 2,700 mAh internal battery and a 4.7-inch form factor. He expects the iPhone 8 to have a comparable battery life to a 5.5-inch iPhone Plus model.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

56 minutes ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

23 hours ago, 6:41am CST

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

2 days ago, 6:26am CST

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

10 minutes ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

13 minutes ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

32 minutes ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

2 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

2 hours ago

Verizon&#039;s new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

Verizon's new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

2 hours ago

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

2 hours ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

2 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

2 hours ago

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

3 hours ago

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Apple

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

56 minutes ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

23 hours ago, 6:41am CST

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

2 days ago, 6:26am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

10 minutes ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

13 minutes ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

32 minutes ago

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

56 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook