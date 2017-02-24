 
 

Eat 10 Portions Of Fruits And Vegetables Daily For A Longer Life

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 6:17am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life
Getty Images
  • Consuming Ten Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily Lowers Risk of Early Death
 

The experts have some new guidelines for consumers. They contain the stipulation to consume ten portions of fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis since this may lead to ideal health.

It used to be said that consuming five fruits and vegetables per day may promote longevity as well as reduce the chances of dying from cardiac arrest, stroke or a tumor.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

However, now a new research, led by scientists from Imperial College London, says that ten a day may be even better. The 95 studies on the matter gave the thumbs up to a regular intake of fresh fruits and vegetables that were local and seasonal.  

While five portions were good, ten were excellent. The research efforts involved approximately 2 million individuals from all over the global village. Many cases of heart attack, stroke, CV disease, cancer and premature deaths were examined and sifted through.

Especially untimely deaths could be avoided if fruit and vegetable consumption is increased beyond the erstwhile five a day guidelines. Also the researchers analyzed which types of fruits and vegetables were the most beneficial for glowing health.

Even ramping up fruit and vegetable consumption by a tiny bit could decrease chances of various maladies and mortality by a considerable percentage. 

At ten portions a day, the rate of heart disease, stroke, CV disease, cancer and premature deaths were reduced by 24%, 33%, 28%, 13% and 31% respectively.

It remains to be seen if greater amounts than this may have an even more salubrious effects. For that we will have to wait since only in the future can such studies on a predominantly plant-based diet be conducted.

800 grams of fruits and vegetables a day is ideal. 80 grams would equal a banana, an apple, a pear and a large tangerine. A single portion of vegetables would include three large tablespoons of spinach, peas, broccoli and cauliflower.  

The sort of fruits and vegetables that were the best of the best included apples, pears and citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits and tangerines.

Leafy green fibrous vegetables were also ideal. Besides these, yellow vegetables and cruciferous vegetables were also very good for ideal health. Raw fruits and vegetables trumped cooked ones.

Fruits and vegetables are in fact the only two food groups that don’t have any nutritional drawbacks. They are packed with nutrients and all sorts of vitamins, minerals and even some natural compounds which have not been discovered yet.

Thus to supplement your diet with these superfoods will lead to the sort of glowing health that is the envy of so many.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

11 minutes ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

2 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

2 hours ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

45 seconds ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

13 minutes ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

33 minutes ago

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

56 minutes ago

Verizon&#039;s new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

Verizon's new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

2 hours ago

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

2 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

2 hours ago

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

3 hours ago

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

Men Who Exercise Hard May Have Lower Libido

3 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Oscars Ceremony and Red Carpet Coverage TV Schedule Revealed

Oscars 2017: Oscars Ceremony and Red Carpet Coverage TV Schedule Revealed

3 hours ago

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

11 minutes ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

2 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

2 hours ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

44 seconds ago

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

11 minutes ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

13 minutes ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook