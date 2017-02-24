Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

It used to be said that consuming five fruits and vegetables per day may promote longevity as well as reduce the chances of dying from cardiac arrest, stroke or a tumor.

However, now a new research, led by scientists from Imperial College London, says that ten a day may be even better. The 95 studies on the matter gave the thumbs up to a regular intake of fresh fruits and vegetables that were local and seasonal.

While five portions were good, ten were excellent. The research efforts involved approximately 2 million individuals from all over the global village. Many cases of heart attack, stroke, CV disease, cancer and premature deaths were examined and sifted through.

Especially untimely deaths could be avoided if fruit and vegetable consumption is increased beyond the erstwhile five a day guidelines. Also the researchers analyzed which types of fruits and vegetables were the most beneficial for glowing health.

Even ramping up fruit and vegetable consumption by a tiny bit could decrease chances of various maladies and mortality by a considerable percentage.

At ten portions a day, the rate of heart disease, stroke, CV disease, cancer and premature deaths were reduced by 24%, 33%, 28%, 13% and 31% respectively.

It remains to be seen if greater amounts than this may have an even more salubrious effects. For that we will have to wait since only in the future can such studies on a predominantly plant-based diet be conducted.

800 grams of fruits and vegetables a day is ideal. 80 grams would equal a banana, an apple, a pear and a large tangerine. A single portion of vegetables would include three large tablespoons of spinach, peas, broccoli and cauliflower.

The sort of fruits and vegetables that were the best of the best included apples, pears and citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits and tangerines.

Leafy green fibrous vegetables were also ideal. Besides these, yellow vegetables and cruciferous vegetables were also very good for ideal health. Raw fruits and vegetables trumped cooked ones.

Fruits and vegetables are in fact the only two food groups that don’t have any nutritional drawbacks. They are packed with nutrients and all sorts of vitamins, minerals and even some natural compounds which have not been discovered yet.

Thus to supplement your diet with these superfoods will lead to the sort of glowing health that is the envy of so many.