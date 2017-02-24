iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

Digitimes is reporting that the sales for Taiwanese iPad supply chain firms are likely to be poor. Touch panel makers are going to have a particularly rough time says the report including supplier TPK Holding and General Interface Solution (GIS). Earnings during the quarter depend on whether or not Apple launches the iPad Pro tablets that have been rumored.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Suppliers have told Digitimes that Apple is planning on three new tablets for 2017 with one being an entry-level 9.7-inch unit, a 10.5-inch, an a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Sources claim that price reductions an out of stock notices on some current ipad models indicate that Apple will launch the new tablets soon.

The suppliers are reportedly hoping that at least one of the larger tablets would launch this quarter. However, reports now indicate that both of the larger size iPads are expected to launch in May or June putting a dent in Q1 sales for these suppliers.

TPK expects revenues to drop by 10% sequentially for Q1 2017, but profits are expected to rise later on demand for the new iPad. GIS predicts a 35% decline on the quarter for Q1. iPad shipments are expected to reach 40 million units for 2017.