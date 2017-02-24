 
 

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 7:43am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Pokemon Day, the birthday of the beloved game series, is February 27. In 1996, the first Pokemon game was released in Japan - and since then, we have come a long way. Pokemon is asking that everyone on social media celebrate by sharing their memories on the #PokemonDay social hub. They will then share some of the memories to their millions of followers.

Pikachu is obviously going to be at the center of the Pokemon Day celebration. If you are playing Pokemon Go, every Pikachu that you encounter in the wild from February 26 to March 6 will have a party hat. The Pikachu will keep its hat forever, so it is something unique to add to your collection.

Pokemon Day also marks the debut of the new Gallery Figures in the Pokemon Center. These gorgeous and detailed figures will be available in the Pokemon Center and it is the first time that anyone will be able to get them. They do plan to have more released as the year goes by, so keep your eyes open.

Pokemon TV will also be celebrating the day. You can relive some of the best big-screen moments with Ash and his friends. For a short time, you can watch Pokémon: The First Movie, as well as Pokémon 4Ever and Pokémon—Zoroark: Master of Illusions on Pokemon TV on Pokemon.com and the Pokemon TV mobile app. This is only for a limited time.

If you play the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, you can start your celebration early. There will be extra trainer tokens available on the Bonus Wheel this whole week. You will also get a Pokemon Day related daily bonus. Finally, winners will get bigger prizes if they win a battle.

GameStop will have a Pokemon special - you can get a Bottle Cap for your Pokemon Sun or Pokemon Moon video game. This will boost the strength of your Pokemon's stats via Hyper Training. GameStop stores will have this cap until March 5.

Nintendo isn't getting left behind in the celebration either - they are releasing a gorgeous new Pikachu Yellow Edition of the Nintendo 3DS XL

If you are looking for more, February 27 will also mark the release of the Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel on the iTunes Store, Google Play, and Amazon Video. 

To celebrate with others, you can head to Twitch.tv/Pokemon for an all day celebration, including rewatches and a Pokken Tournament.

How will you celebrate Pokemon Day?

