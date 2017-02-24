 
 

Three Magical Moves To Increase Chances Of Orgasm In Women

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 7:58am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women
Getty Images
  • Sexologists discover Three Actions that Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women
 

Sexologists have discovered three actions that may increase chances of orgasm in women. These golden trio of tricks may be the best thing to happen to females since the invention of the birth control pill.

While male orgasms are straightforward affairs, female orgasms are not that simple. For one thing, they are complex and rather hard to pin down. How are females to get one of those sheet-grabbing, toe-curling orgasms that leave them moaning and groaning in paroxysms of intense pleasure.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

A study by sexologists showed that a combo of genital titillation, french kissing and oral pleasure may be the ideal recipe for female orgasms. This study got published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

This golden trio helps women reach orgasmic pleasure with their partners. The results of the study were published in a journal. 52,000 male and female participants between the ages of 18 and 65 who were in an intimate relationship with another person were surveyed by the researchers.

The big surprise was that there were orgasm differences between not only men and women but also between people with variegated sexual engines (so to say). 50,000 of these participants included among them 2000 gays, lesbians and bisexuals. 

95% of the heterosexual men said that they always managed to reach orgasm during the heat of sexual intimacy. Only 65% of the females reported this sort of pleasurable response.

89% gay men, 86% lesbians, 88% bisexual men and 66% bisexual women showed this characteristic, according to the Guardian.

While everyone knows about the differences between heterosexual men and women in their orgasmic response, none of the researchers were ready for the differences between lesbian and straight women in their orgasmic response.

The many gaps between various sexually oriented people shows that there is more here than meets the eye.  

Female lesbians seem to have a fine-tuned sense of how female orgasms are not vaginal but may actually have clitoral origins. 30% of the males believed that standard sexual intercourse was the right way to give their female partners orgasms.

This is sad since it is plain nonsense. There is more than one way to reach orgasm and the missionary position is not the only one method in today’s postmodern times.

The fact is only 35% of straight women manage to reach orgasm with their male partners. In marked contrast to this, 80% of heterosexual women reach orgasm once they use the special trio of methods mentioned early on in this news article.

Many women today pretend to have orgasms whereas the fact of the matter is they do not have them. The reasons may range from fear and insecurity to getting the act over with as fast as possible.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

55 minutes ago

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

1 hour ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

4 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

4 hours ago

Pokemon&#039;s 21st Birthday Celebration

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

15 minutes ago

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

56 minutes ago

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

1 hour ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

1 hour ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

2 hours ago

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

2 hours ago

Verizon&#039;s new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

Verizon's new Venture Exponent Technologies to Boost Global Growth

4 hours ago

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

Freedom 251 Fraud: Police Hunts for other Directors

4 hours ago

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

Rare Luminous Lyman-alpha Nebula Poses Cosmic Puzzle

4 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

4 hours ago

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

WWE Superstar John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch in the California Desert

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

55 minutes ago

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

1 hour ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

4 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Pokemon&#039;s 21st Birthday Celebration

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

15 minutes ago

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

55 minutes ago

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

56 minutes ago

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook