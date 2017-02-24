Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women

While male orgasms are straightforward affairs, female orgasms are not that simple. For one thing, they are complex and rather hard to pin down. How are females to get one of those sheet-grabbing, toe-curling orgasms that leave them moaning and groaning in paroxysms of intense pleasure.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

A study by sexologists showed that a combo of genital titillation, french kissing and oral pleasure may be the ideal recipe for female orgasms. This study got published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

This golden trio helps women reach orgasmic pleasure with their partners. The results of the study were published in a journal. 52,000 male and female participants between the ages of 18 and 65 who were in an intimate relationship with another person were surveyed by the researchers.

The big surprise was that there were orgasm differences between not only men and women but also between people with variegated sexual engines (so to say). 50,000 of these participants included among them 2000 gays, lesbians and bisexuals.

95% of the heterosexual men said that they always managed to reach orgasm during the heat of sexual intimacy. Only 65% of the females reported this sort of pleasurable response.

89% gay men, 86% lesbians, 88% bisexual men and 66% bisexual women showed this characteristic, according to the Guardian.

While everyone knows about the differences between heterosexual men and women in their orgasmic response, none of the researchers were ready for the differences between lesbian and straight women in their orgasmic response.

The many gaps between various sexually oriented people shows that there is more here than meets the eye.

Female lesbians seem to have a fine-tuned sense of how female orgasms are not vaginal but may actually have clitoral origins. 30% of the males believed that standard sexual intercourse was the right way to give their female partners orgasms.

This is sad since it is plain nonsense. There is more than one way to reach orgasm and the missionary position is not the only one method in today’s postmodern times.

The fact is only 35% of straight women manage to reach orgasm with their male partners. In marked contrast to this, 80% of heterosexual women reach orgasm once they use the special trio of methods mentioned early on in this news article.

Many women today pretend to have orgasms whereas the fact of the matter is they do not have them. The reasons may range from fear and insecurity to getting the act over with as fast as possible.