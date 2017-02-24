 
 

NASA Will Use Martian Metals To Build Stronger Vehicles And Human Habitats On Mars

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 8:53am CST

 

University of Central Florida
 

UCF and NASA will develop new ways for human habitats on Mars through Martian metals

A question appears that, where will humans live on mars when they get thee after a hard journey?

To get the answer, both NASA and University of Central Florida professor are working. The professor will find a way to extract metals from the soil of mars. The scientists will pass the metals through a 3D printer for making tools, ship parts, and electronics for the human habitat.

The scientists will use additive manufacturing techniques to make blocks that could be constructed. UCF and NASA will work together on the project to understand the techniques, said Pegasus Professor Sudipta Seal, who is interim chair of UCF’s Materials Science and Engineering program, and director of the university’s Advanced Materials Processing & Analysis Center and NanoScience Technology Center.

A technique named molten regolith electrolysis will be used by NASA and Seal similar to the one that is used in refining metals on earth.Astronauts will feed martin soil into a chamber called regolith.

The metal will be heated to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the process will create oxygen and molten metals as both are essential for human space exploration in future. The experts from Seal will also help in finding the forms that metals should have suitable for 3 D printers.

According to NASA intern Kevin Grossman, a graduate student from Seal’s group, the future projects will enhance the partnership between UCF and the research groups at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

NASA already planned to send astronauts to mars in 2030, and is developing new life support systems and technologies. Elon Musk, billionaire founder of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, is also working with NASA on this project. Seal is also excited for future mars missions where mars resources will be used for humans.

Mars One, a Dutch nonprofit is planning to send several volunteers to colonize mars through a one way trip. UCF is working with NASA for long and was also granted for a university known as Florida Technological University.

