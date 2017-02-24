 
 

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview
Credit: Getty Images
  • Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran Turn Out to be Each Other’s Fans in BBC Radio 1 Show
 

Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran confess that they are fans of each other while talking in the interview on BBC Radio 1

Katy Perry made her debut at the Brit Awards and even had some trouble when one of her backup dancers dressed as a house fell while she was performing her latest single, Chained to the Rhythm.

Looks like Katy had more trouble than her back up dancer before going up on the stage. While talking on the BBC Radio 1 interview, she confessed that she had been very nervous before going onstage. She confessed that she had almost thrown up in the bathroom.

Little did she know that she was about to have company during her interview as Ed Sheeran walked in and crashed her interview. Ed seemed to be in his element as he came in and Katy was very expressive when she saw him.

She started to yell as he stepped in, “Thanks, babes, for keeping me off the No. 1 spot, thanks, Oh, you’re so approachable, oh, you’re everybody’s best friend. Oh, great.”

She also gave him the middle finger. She even made a pun about him smothering her with his ballsy act but apologized as well. She said that it had been a while since she had been in the spotlight or in an interview, so she had somewhat forgotten how to behave.

Ed even had his own story to tell about Katy. Ed talked about his first time when he had met Katy. He said that he had been performing at a show in Toronto when he spotted Katy on the other side of the stage.

He said that he was really nervous and by the time he made her way to her at the end of his set and she said to him, ‘Hi. I would hug you, but ew.’” Once he was done, Katy said; “Now that you’re Ed Sheeran, it’s like, ‘Put your ball sack on me!’ It’s like, ‘All of it!’”

