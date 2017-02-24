 
 

Neanderthal DNA Still Affecting Modern Human Genome Sequence

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 9:31am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Neanderthal DNA Still Affecting Modern Human Genome Sequence
Getty Images
  • Modern Human Genome Sequence may carry a Contribution from Neanderthal DNA
 

It is being said that the modern human genome sequence may carry a leftover contribution from Neanderthal DNA. This is something which has the genetic engineers intrigued.

The last member of that strain of prehistoric man named Neanderthal died 40,000 years ago. However, in the genetic subtext of modern humans, this strain lives on.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

It is literally working behind the scenes. In odds and ends of the genetic sequence, Neanderthal man plays a vital role that cannot be forsaken no matter what.

Up until now, the contribution of this chinless and sloping foreheaded species of man was based on shaky evidence. Such is not the case anymore though.  

The question of whether these pieces of Neanderthal DNA function in the background or just remain mute assistants is an important one. In a scientific journal Cell, the study regarding this fact was published thereby increasing the human knowledge base.

The diseases of modern times such as mental illness and lupus and even normal traits such as lengthy height may have a lot to do with Neanderthal DNA.

50,000 years ago, Neanderthals mated with Cro-Magnon man, who was the precursor to Homo sapiens. The side effects of this miscegenation still remain extant. 

Both phenotype and the tendency to be prone to catching various ailments are present in today’s human beings thanks to the Neanderthal leavening of the genetic code.

Among some of the things which have been influenced may be included: fat deposition, melancholia and the chances of catching lupus. To get to the bottom of this DNA splicing on a natural level has been a tough nut to crack.

While DNA can be obtained from fossils, RNA cannot be recovered no matter what. Without the RNA, the Neanderthal tribute cannot be said to have taken place with any surety. 

There are obvious differences between modern human DNA and Neanderthal DNA. Yet 25% of the two DNA sequences show matching alleles. Human beings split from their Neanderthal counterparts some 700,000 years ago.

Since then the similarities have all been submerged and recessive in character. A Neanderthal allele termed ADAMTSL3 reduces the risk of schizophrenia.

Human beings and Neanderthals underwent hybridization somewhere along the timeline. While we need not get anxious about being partly Neanderthal on a basic level, there is the fact that everything influences everything else.

After all, behind creation on a natural level lies cooperation of the entire ecosystem of the planet not to mention the rest of the mysterious yet intelligent universe.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

39 minutes ago

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

58 minutes ago

Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women

Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women

1 hour ago

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

2 hours ago

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry&#039;s BBC Radio 1 Interview

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview

12 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

51 minutes ago

Pokemon&#039;s 21st Birthday Celebration

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

1 hour ago

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

iPad supply chain partners expected to have poor Q1 2017 sales

2 hours ago

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

Eat 10 Portions of Fruits and Vegetables Daily for a Longer Life

3 hours ago

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

iPhone 8 stacked logic board tipped to allow for larger battery

3 hours ago

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

Wikipedia has been host to bot wars that rage for years

3 hours ago

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

Amazon fighting in court to deny access to Echo voice recordings in murder case

3 hours ago

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

iPhone 7 Plus catching fire caught on video

4 hours ago

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

Spring is Coming Sooner to Arctic Because of Climate Change

5 hours ago

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

Apollo 11 Space Capsule Columbia Goes on an American Road Tour

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

39 minutes ago

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

58 minutes ago

Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women

Three Magical Moves to Increase Chances of Orgasm in Women

1 hour ago

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry&#039;s BBC Radio 1 Interview

Watch Ed Sheeran Crashing Katy Perry's BBC Radio 1 Interview

12 minutes ago

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

NASA will Use Martian Metals to Build Stronger Vehicles and Human Habitats on Mars

39 minutes ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know

51 minutes ago

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook