Neanderthal DNA Still Affecting Modern Human Genome Sequence

The last member of that strain of prehistoric man named Neanderthal died 40,000 years ago. However, in the genetic subtext of modern humans, this strain lives on.

It is literally working behind the scenes. In odds and ends of the genetic sequence, Neanderthal man plays a vital role that cannot be forsaken no matter what.

Up until now, the contribution of this chinless and sloping foreheaded species of man was based on shaky evidence. Such is not the case anymore though.

The question of whether these pieces of Neanderthal DNA function in the background or just remain mute assistants is an important one. In a scientific journal Cell, the study regarding this fact was published thereby increasing the human knowledge base.

The diseases of modern times such as mental illness and lupus and even normal traits such as lengthy height may have a lot to do with Neanderthal DNA.

50,000 years ago, Neanderthals mated with Cro-Magnon man, who was the precursor to Homo sapiens. The side effects of this miscegenation still remain extant.

Both phenotype and the tendency to be prone to catching various ailments are present in today’s human beings thanks to the Neanderthal leavening of the genetic code.

Among some of the things which have been influenced may be included: fat deposition, melancholia and the chances of catching lupus. To get to the bottom of this DNA splicing on a natural level has been a tough nut to crack.

While DNA can be obtained from fossils, RNA cannot be recovered no matter what. Without the RNA, the Neanderthal tribute cannot be said to have taken place with any surety.

There are obvious differences between modern human DNA and Neanderthal DNA. Yet 25% of the two DNA sequences show matching alleles. Human beings split from their Neanderthal counterparts some 700,000 years ago.

Since then the similarities have all been submerged and recessive in character. A Neanderthal allele termed ADAMTSL3 reduces the risk of schizophrenia.

Human beings and Neanderthals underwent hybridization somewhere along the timeline. While we need not get anxious about being partly Neanderthal on a basic level, there is the fact that everything influences everything else.

After all, behind creation on a natural level lies cooperation of the entire ecosystem of the planet not to mention the rest of the mysterious yet intelligent universe.