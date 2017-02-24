 
 

Batman Solo Movie Director Is Matt Reeves

Batman Solo Movie Director is Matt Reeves
Matt Reeves has been confirmed by Warner Bros. to direct the Batman solo movie

Warner Bros. has been trying to find a director for the Batman solo movie since last month because Ben Affleck who was originally set to direct and star in the movie.

Affleck had the full control of the movie in which he was to write, act and direct. The actor realized however that playing the part of both the director and the actor would affect his performance in both areas and decided to step down as the director.

After much consideration, Warner Bros. announced that they have signed on Matt Reeves as the director of the Batman solo movie. Known for his character developing style in fiction genre, Reeves has an impressive resume helming films like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield.

Warner Bros. made an official announcement made by Toby Emmerich, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Pictures Groupregarding signing on Reeves as director in which he said, “We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate. Matt’s deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey.”

Reeves also expressed his excitement regarding his new job in a statement in which he said, “I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Ben Affleck also welcomed Reeves as director. Affleck still has a big part to play in the movie as he has Geoff Johns wrote the original script with Chris Terrio adding in his part. Affleck is also serving as a producer on the movie.

