E-Cigarettes Increase Risk Of A Stroke

It has been discovered by scientists that the usage of e-cigarettes may increase the chances of contracting a stroke.

It is common sense among many circles that smoking e-cigarettes is less risky than puffing on real cigarettes. However, novel research points out the flaws in this argument.

The noxious vapors may in fact cause a stroke or two. The study took place in a lab and used mice to gauge the harmful effects of e-cigarette vapors. Blood clots formed in several of the rodents’ brains as a result of inhaling the deadly vapors. 

This has forced the experts to revise their earlier decision and declare e-cigarettes to be worse than real cigarettes. The mice in the experiment were introduced to both tobacco smoke and e-cigarette smoke.

After ten day and then after a month’s time span, they were examined. The amount of glucose in their brains had shrunk thereby leaving them without the means of growing new neurons.

Also they were more prone to develop brain hemorrhage due to the lack of a clotting chemical that had been depleted from their brain tissue, according to Mail Online

The study needs to be corroborated before anything can be said with certainty. Since e-cigarettes tend to harm glucose uptake in the brain, the brain in turn does not undergo neurogenesis.

This is harmful to the extreme. Apparently, all brain activity starts slowing down. Besides the risk for stroke, the danger of brain injury increases by several notches as well. E-cigarettes are a major health hazard.

As an alternative they actually cause worse damage than the original “coffin nails” or “cancer sticks”. E-cigarettes sell in stores for as little as five pounds. This makes them a cheaper alternative to cigarettes.  

These dangerous substitutes have been labeled as a royal road to nicotine addiction. Smokers take up the habit in their teens and then cannot let go of it as adults.

The new generation is getting hooked on these harmful and poisonous means of enjoyment faster than their guardians can say “Stop that habit!”… Also they tend to increase the chances of getting a cardiac arrest.

The vapors coming out of the receiving side of an e-cigarette are nothing but trouble. Those who smoke e-cigarettes regularly tend to have high adrenaline levels.

While some studies show that there are less chances of getting cancer via e-cigarettes, they cause other complications which make them just as much of a danger and a nuisance as real cigarettes. 

