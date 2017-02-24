 
 

Watch The Fate Of The Fast And Furious 8 In International Trailer

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 1:55pm CST

 

Watch The Fate of the Fast and Furious 8 in International Trailer
  • International Trailer of Fate of the Furious Released
 

International trailer of Fate of the Furious marks the turning point of Dominic Toretto

The international trailer of the Fast and Furious franchise’s eighth installment Fate of the Furious was released. The trailer gives a few more details about the story, the beautiful Cuba and how Dominic Toretto turned on his own crew.

The trailer begins with a view of the seaside in Cuba and a red car going on a curving road as we hear Dom ask Letty what she thinks. Letty replies that she thinks she is loving Cuba right now and they give each other a smile. We find out that Dom and Letty are on their long due honeymoon after Letty finally remembered that they had married. We hear Letty say to Dom that she will go wherever he goes while they make love. They seem happy.

The next scene is of a street race with vintage cars and Dom and Letty give each other competitive glances before driving off in different vehicles and one of the cars end up going off the road.

On the roads of Cuba, Cipher intercepts him as he is heading home with a grocery bag with a rose sticking out of it. She asks him how his honeymoon is going. Dom seems to know her it seems and he asks her what she wants. She tells him that he is going to work for her.

We then see Cipher and Dom attacking the crew in their control room and Hobbs played by Dwayne Johnson declares to the team that Dominic Toretto had turned on them.

Cipher kisses Dom in front of Letty. Letty tells them that Cipher has something on Dom because that wasn’t Dom. A guy with a machine gun is seen shooting at approaching cars, speed chases, gun fight and ice capped tank-submarine chase follows the action-packed trailer.

At the end, we see Letty declaring to Dom that he loved her and that was why he won’t shoot her. We see Dom shooting his gun in the air before the title shot cuts in but it sounds like Letty gave him an ultimatum that worked.

The movie arrives in cinemas on April 14th in international waters and we can’t wait to see what happened to Dom.

