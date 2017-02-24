Watch McLaren 720S Supercar Drift Around a Track Before Geneva Debut

McLaren 720S is being eased these days by the company. The company just released a new video in which the car is being teaser again while showcasing the art of drifting.

The McLaren 720S will be the part of the Second generation super Series by company. It will be replacing the very famous and beloved 650S. The car will be making its official debut in the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The show will be held from 7th March to 19th March.

There are loads of things that will be worth looking for in the upcoming McLaren 720S. It will be powered by a 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 engine. This engines so powerful that it has the ability to achieve 124mph in mere 7.8 seconds.

Along with this it has an amazing braking system as well. It has the ability to standstill in mere 4.6 seconds in 117 meters from the speed of 124mph. this distance is pretty close to that of McLaren P1’s stopping distance.

The drifting video that is posted by the company shows that the car makes use of its lighter and stiffer brakes that are made from standard carbon ceramic discs.

The company has worked with Pirelli to develop a bespoke P Zero Corsa tires. thee tires will be able to provide 6 percent more grip on the road as compared to the ones that were introduced in 650S.

According to the officials at McLaren, the car has been given the most dynamic technologies that is ever produced by McLaren hence it’s stopping and acceleration performance is something that is totally unmatched. As it is an extreme performance second generation super car by company which is the reason it will be offered with a drift mode too.