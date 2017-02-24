Geneva Motor Show 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cars Include AMG GT 4 Sedan and New E-Class Cabriolet

7th March is set as the inaugural date of the 87th annual Geneva Motor Show which will be an almost ten day’s event. Mercedes-Benz is going to showcase a number of vehicles in the event and will be including the new E-Class Cabriolet as well. This car is exclusively revised GLA.

The Cabriolet of the E-Class is a four seater pen top car that will be the highlight form Mercedes-Benz in the Geneva Motor Show. It is the reason that company itself is promoting it more than all the other cars which will be introduced.

The famous E-Class family of the Mercedes-Benz has been renewed on the all levels. The cars such as E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, E-Class All Terrain and E-Class Coupe have all been upgraded in the past.

The Cabriolet will be using the pure design and sensual appeal that is given to all the Mercedes-Benz customers in the form of an iconic car. It will be a highly comfortable car which will be able to provide most comfortable ride to at least four people. Along with that it will provide state of the art opportunities to the people as well.

We are also hoping for an iconic car of Mercedes-Benz to appear in the show but in a renewed form. It is being rumored that the off-road iconic G-class variant in the form of Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

It is also said that this car will not be made for US region but will be introduced in Europe and other countries. The line up being introduced in the show will include EQ Lane which will also showcase the electric transport by the company for the coming years.