Mercedes-AMG Launches Three Special Edition Models for 50th Anniversary

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 50 years of success and thus providing a number of performance cars as well. The 50 year edition of the Mercedes-AMG have a number of things to look forward to.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Mercedes-AMG is offering a new and exclusive C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet as well. Along with that Ocean Blue Edition plus C 43 4MATIC Coupe and a C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet in Night Edition special models will be the part of new line up too. Tus if the customers are looking for a number of awesome cars in the AMG line up then they will be going to get them as well.

The official specs of these editions show immensely impressive numbers. You will be able to see an efficient fuel consumption of 11.4 per 100 kilometers.

The combined CO2 emission is found to be 259g/km. combined fuel consumption is said to be 9.3 to 8.9 liters per 100 km. while the combined omission was found to be 218-208 g/km.

This 50 year celebratory Edition will be a limited edition and model. This is the reason that only 500 units of the car will be built and will be sent worldwide for sale.

The 50 year Edition has been given special exterior color. It will include graphite grey magno or a design cashmere white magno color. Along with this, it will be provided a black chrome accent which will be able to deliver a unique look.

The interior has been given an exclusive look as well. The seating has been covered with exclusive nappa leather with solver grey and pearl grey stitching. Along with that each one of the cars will be given an exclusive badge of “GT Edition 50” while will tell on lookers about its exclusive nature.